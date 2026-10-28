Blue Jays Urged to Pursue Jose Berrios Replacement Amid MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays never got a pitch from Jose Berrios in 2026. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow on May 20.

Manager John Schneider set his recovery at 12 to 14 months. That timeline points to a mid-2027 return. Even then, nothing guarantees Berrios regains his old form.

Before the injury, Berrios ranked among baseball’s most durable starters. He made at least 30 starts in every full season from 2018 through 2025. Only Patrick Corbin matched that run.

That long wait has sparked a new pitch for Toronto to find his replacement.

Blue Jays Urged to Target Jose Berrios Replacement

Marley Dickinson of blogTO made the case Tuesday. He pointed the Blue Jays toward right-hander Michael Soroka.

Soroka, 29, is a Calgary native. He went 9-5 with a 3.41 ERA for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2026. He struck out 114 and walked 29 over 116 innings in 22 games, 21 of them starts.

His 1.09 WHIP ranked lowest among Arizona starters. Dickinson noted it also edged the 1.10 WHIP of Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease. Soroka made 14 starts of at least five innings with two or fewer earned runs.

Toronto’s 2026 troubles started at the plate. The Blue Jays went 79-83 and finished last in the American League East.

The pitchers fared better, posting a 3.89 team ERA. Still, injuries thinned the rotation all season.

Berrios, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage all opened 2026 on the injured list. Cody Ponce hurt his right knee in his Blue Jays debut March 30 and did not pitch again.

Sixteen different pitchers started games for Toronto. Only Cease and Kevin Gausman, who is no longer with the franchise, topped 100 innings.

Soroka’s 116 innings would have ranked third on that staff. Among Blue Jays with at least 15 starts, only Cease posted a lower ERA than Soroka’s 3.41.

The holes will grow this winter. Bieber and Max Scherzer are all headed for free agency.

Dickinson argued Soroka would cost far less than Tarik Skubal. That would leave Toronto room to add another starter or a left-handed reliever.

However, Soroka and the Diamondbacks have both expressed interest in a reunion.

Jose Berrios Pushes for Quick Return

Berrios is pushing to return as soon as possible. He recently trained at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida. Catcher Alejandro Kirk crossed paths with him there.

Kirk worked out at the facility Oct. 23 as he began preparing for 2027. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. A lockout would bar players on 40-man rosters from team facilities.