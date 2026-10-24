Ex-Blue Jays Player’s $6.8 Million News Comes at an Almost Seven-Figure Cost

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman was rumored to return in free agency. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 2.

Toronto received outfielder Brett Bateman and infielder Ty Southisene. Gausman was in the final year of a five-year, $110 million contract.

Now that the regular season has ended, rumors started swirling about a potential Gausman return due to his personal connection with the team and the city. He helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series last year. He went 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts for Toronto in 2026.

But despite Gausman’s wishes, the team does not plan on that, which has now forced the 35-year-old to move on as well.

Kevin Gausman’s $7.6 Million News Emerges

Gausman has put his Toronto home on the market this week with Harvey Kalles Real Estate for $6.885 million.

He bought the property in March 2022 for $7.65 million. The asking price sits $765,000 below that figure.

The house sits in Lytton Park, a Toronto neighborhood. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and nearly 5,000 square feet, Blue Jays Insider reported. It was built in 2019.

The listing highlights a chef’s kitchen, a family room, a heated driveway and a south-facing backyard. The primary bedroom has a five-piece en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The family lived there for about four and a half years.

Gausman had not listed the house in the weeks after the trade. Reports in early October pointed to that as a possible sign of a return. The Athletic reported that a reunion with Toronto seemed likely if Gausman keeps playing.

Before the trade, Gausman told Sportsnet the family would leave Toronto after 2026. He was already preparing for a future out of the city.

Kevin Gausman Has Spoken Warmly About Toronto Since the Trade

Gausman said on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast that Toronto “was my second home.” He added that the family had a home there and that leaving was hard.

After his last Blue Jays start on Aug. 1, Gausman called signing with Toronto the best decision he ever made.

His wife, Taylor, wrote on Instagram on Aug. 3 that choosing Toronto was the family’s best decision. She wrote that the couple’s daughters grew up there. She declined to say goodbye and offered a see-you-later instead.

In March, Gausman said his family loved the city’s parks, its summers and its people. He said they also loved their house and neighborhood.

As he left the clubhouse after the trade, Gausman recalled his younger daughter’s first birthday party in the backyard. He also recalled a photo of both girls on the front step the week the family bought the house.

Gausman has said he hopes to show his daughters around Canada after he retires. He also wants to take them to Blue Jays games, MLB Trade Rumors reported. He said on the 6ix Inning Stretch podcast that he plans to return to Toronto after retiring.