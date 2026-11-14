Former Toronto Blue Jays 21-Year-Old Suddenly Signs With NL Team

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team to watch very closely during this offseason.

After finishing the 2026 season with a 79-83 record and last in the AL East, they should be looking to make several moves this winter. It is clear that they need more talent if they hope to bounce back during the 2027 season.

However, during the early days of the offseason, one of their former prospects has quickly signed with a new team.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 21-Year-Old Signs With NL Team

According to MLB.com, former Blue Jays shortstop prospect Raimundo De Los Santos has signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres.

“San Diego Padres signed free agent SS Raimundo De Los Santos to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

De Los Santos became a free agent on Nov. 2 after being released by the Blue Jays. Now, after spending less than two weeks on the free agent market, he has found his new home with the Padres.

Looking at De Los Santos

De Los Santos signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays back in May 2025 and spent the last two seasons in the team’s minor league system. This was after he was in the Boston Red Sox’s minor league system.

In 81 games this season split between Single-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver, and Double-A New Hampshire, the 21-year-old infielder posted four home runs, 29 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and a .241 batting average.

De Los Santos also had zero home runs, 14 RBI, 11 stolen bases, and a .268 batting average in 52 minor league games split between the FCL Blue Jays and Double-A New Hampshire in 2025.

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact De Los Santos can make in the Padres’ minor league system. At just 21 years old, he still has plenty of time to develop his game.