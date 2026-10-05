Taylor Rogers Hoping to Join Brother Tyler Rogers on Blue Jays

Taylor Rogers, the twin brother of Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tyler Rogers, is hoping to join his brother in Toronto next season.

The Rogers twins both previously pitched together with the San Francisco Giants. Now, they could pitch with each other again, only this time north of the border in Toronto.

Taylor Rogers Interested in Signing With Toronto Blue Jays

According to Taylor Rogers himself, who spoke to Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune, he would like to play in Toronto alongside his brother, Tyler Rogers.

“Rogers wants to continue pitching next year, listing the Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays, where his twin brother, Tyler, pitches, as his preferred options if the teams were interested,” Nightengale wrote.

Taylor Rogers is coming off a season for the Minnesota Twins where he pitched in 65 games with a 4.33 ERA. It was his second tour of duty in Minnesota, having spent seven seasons overall in the big leagues with the Twins.

He made just $2 million last year with the Twins and would likely be looking for something similar on his next contract with the Blue Jays or whatever other team signs him.

He has previously pitched for the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and the Giants, where he pitched alongside his twin brother from 2023 to 2024.

Tyler Rogers Was Incredible in 1st Year for Toronto

As for Tyler Rogers, the twin brother of Taylor Rogers, he was absolutely incredible in his first season for Toronto.

After signing a three-year, $37 million deal with the Blue Jays last offseason, Tyler Rogers delivered on his new contract and then some, as he pitched in 74 games for Toronto with a pristine 1.77 ERA, becoming one of Blue Jays manager John Schneider’s most trusted relief options out of the bullpen.

A long-time member of the Giants’ bullpen, Tyler Rogers has also pitched for the New York Mets.

The Rogers twins were both born on December 17, 1990, in Denver, Colorado. They have both gone on to have very solid MLB careers, and it would be nice to see them team up again in the Blue Jays bullpen.