An unfortunate tragedy has struck the extended family of the Toronto Blue Jays, as multiple reports have confirmed that pitcher Lance Broadway, who spent part of his MLB career with the organization, has passed away.

Broadway, whom the Blue Jays signed to a minor-league contract in 2009, was only 43 years of age, making his passing even more tragic.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Lance Broadway Has Passed Away At 43 Years Of Age

The news of Broadway’s death was confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office after he was found deceased in an apartment stairwell; his cause of death is listed as “pending”.

Lance Broadway Spent Part Of His MLB Career In The Blue Jays Organization

Broadway grew up in Texas and established himself as a standout pitcher at Grand Prairie High School before finishing his high school career at Waxahachie. He continued his development at Dallas Baptist University, earning all-conference recognition in both seasons and throwing two no-hitters as a freshman.

As a sophomore, he went 10-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 108 innings of work.

Broadway transferred to Texas Christian University and enjoyed an exceptional 2005 season, finishing 15-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 117 innings. His performance earned him Conference USA’s Pitcher of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year awards.

The Chicago White Sox took Broadway in the first round (15th overall pick) and signed him for $1.57 million. He quickly moved up through the organization’s farm system, reaching Triple-A Charlotte and emerging as one of the team’s more highly regarded prospects. In 2006, he combined for an 8-8 record, a 2.75 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 160.1 innings between Birmingham and Charlotte.

Chicago eventually dealt Broadway to the New York Mets in May 2009 in exchange for catcher Ramón Castro. After spending most of the season with Triple-A Buffalo, Broadway reached the majors in August, but the Mets non-tendered him that December.

He joined the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract shortly afterward and spent the 2010 season with Triple-A Las Vegas, finishing 3-11 with a 7.66 ERA in 29 outings, including 20 starts.

Broadway later moved into the world of acting, making his film debut in Olympus Has Fallen in 2013. He later appeared in Beyond the Trek and Shattered Reflections, as well as television series such as Lucifer, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Colony, Saint George, and Kevin From Work.