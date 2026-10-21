Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Change in Physical Appearance Surfaces Amid Offseason

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 27, had the worst full season of his career in 2026.

He hit .260 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games. Each mark was a career low. His .688 OPS also set a career low. The Blue Jays finished 79-83 and missed the playoffs. The offense slumped.

Much of the criticism fell on Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million contract in April 2025. The 2026 season was the first year of that deal.

Now, he must turn things around this offseason. For the moment, he is spending time with family and friends in the Dominican Republic. Amid that break, a photo showing a change in his physical appearance went viral.

Vladimir Guerrero Personal News Emerges

Guerrero dyed his hair pink and a photo of the new look surfaced on social media this week. The picture is from a recent video on his Team Guerrero 27 YouTube channel.

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In the video, he and friends visit his farm in Don Gregorio to harvest coconuts. Guerrero has shared glimpses of his offseason on the channel. It is a fun change to start the offseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Undergoes Laser Eye Surgery

Guerrero also recently underwent laser eye surgery. The Laser Eye Center of Miami announced his successful post-op visit in an Instagram post earlier this month. They said Guerrero was “doing great” after laser vision correction with Dr. Gabriel Lazcano. Reports did not specify the type of procedure.

The Athletic reported that Guerrero previously wore contact lenses while playing and glasses off the field. His vision might have played a part in the slump.

Close friend and former teammate Bo Bichette, now with the New York Mets, had the same procedure last year. Many major leaguers have had laser vision correction.

The Society for American Baseball Research published a 2025 study of 44 MLB position players who had LASIK. The authors found hitting improved on average, but not by a statistically significant margin.

Guerrero enters 2027 in the second year of his contract, which runs through 2039.