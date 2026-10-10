Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Surgery Copies Bo Bichette

Whether it’s a coincidence or entirely connected is something that wouldn’t be simple to figure out.

But what’s clear is that last year, Bo Bichette had surgery, and this year, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. followed suit with the same procedure.

News emerged on Friday that Guerrero had undergone laser eye surgery, which comes just about a year after the news that Bichette had done the same thing.

How Bo Bichette’s Eye Surgery Worked Out

If we want to start to speculate on how Guerrero’s surgery might help him, maybe it’s worth taking a look at what Bichette did this season with his upgraded eyes.

Bichette of course was in his first season away from Toronto. He signed a three-year, $126 million contract to join the New York Mets — a contract that is actually constructed as three one-year deals for $42 million apiece with opt-outs in between.

The proven hitter Bichette got off to a brutal start to the season, and his final stats reflect a player who never really could dig totally out of the funk.

He batted .260 with a .702 OPS that included 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 78 RBI.

In 2025, Bichette hit .311 with an .840 OPS.

Hitting is hard, though, and so it likely depends on way more than just the offseason eye surgery to figure out what Bichette benefited from or not.

It’s certainly ironic that Bichette somehow set the tone for this surgery before Vladdy did the same thing.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Room for Improvement

Blue Jays fans will be well aware that Vladdy has plenty of room for improvement after a rough 2026 season in which his power pretty much disappeared entirely.

Guerrero had career-lows in batting average (.260) and OPS (.688).

He hit just nine home runs in 144 games, including just one homer the entire year at the home stadium at Rogers Centre.

Guerrero is just 27 years old, so it’s hard to believe that he has all of a sudden declined entirely.

The eye surgery is also a bit of a mystery just as far as understanding how his eyesight was beforehand. Maybe Guerrero needed the surgery more than Bichette and thus will benefit more, or maybe there will be no correlation whatsoever.

There are so many variables that go into hitting a baseball well, and those variables didn’t work in Vladdy’s favor at all this season.

He’s still got more than a decade to go on his $500 million contract with the Blue Jays, so Toronto will certainly be hoping that whatever the real reason, Guerrero turns around his performance at the plate in 2027 and beyond.