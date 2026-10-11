Browns Named Trade Fit for Former First-Round Pick

The Cleveland Browns have found ways to win, but Tytus Howard’s costly mistakes have left their rebuilt offensive line under scrutiny.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine proposed Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson as a Browns trade target to help shore up the group up front. Jackson was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old has made more than 60 career starts and would give Cleveland another experienced option at a position where Howard has struggled to avoid penalties.

Miami’s 0-4 start and Jackson’s expiring contract make him a reasonable name to consider if the Dolphins begin looking toward next season. Cleveland, meanwhile, enters Week 5 at 3-1 with a chance to build on its early momentum.

A move would require more than a recognizable name, however. The Browns would need to believe Jackson could improve their protection enough to justify another investment at tackle.

Austin Jackson Offers Experience but Comes With Questions

Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with Miami, starting games at left tackle, left guard and right tackle along the way. The Browns love that flexibility in offensive linemen.

The Dolphins rewarded his progress in 2023 with a contract extension through the 2026 season. By that December announcement, he had started Miami’s first 12 games at right tackle while protecting left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side.

His availability has been less consistent since then. Jackson appeared in eight games in 2024 and six in 2025, with injuries interrupting both seasons. He has started each of Miami’s first four games this year.

Jackson also agreed to a revised contract for 2026, taking a $4.5 million reduction in salary in exchange for additional guarantees. Cleveland would have to weigh his recent tape and injury history against what it already has in Howard and reserve tackle Dawand Jones.

Browns Have Already Invested in Right Tackle

Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for Howard in March and signed him to a three-year, $63 million contract extension. He arrived with 93 career starts and experience at multiple positions, giving the Browns a veteran anchor for an overhauled line.

His early penalties have undercut that plan. Howard committed three false starts against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, prompting coach Todd Monken to address the issue directly the following day.

“After that, it’s over. It’s not okay. It’s not kosher anymore,” Monken said.

Monken did credit Howard for playing through minor injuries and expressed confidence that he would improve as the offense gained more experience together. The Browns have an internal alternative in Jones. Monken said that Jones had been working extensively at right tackle in practice and was prepared to step in.

For now, Howard remains the starter on Cleveland’s Week 5 depth chart. Sunday’s game against the Jets gives him another opportunity to clean up the mistakes before the Browns have to consider whether a different answer is needed.