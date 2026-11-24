Perhaps one of the New York Yankees’ biggest remaining needs this offseason is an impact catcher.

At every turn during MLB’s hot stove/rumor mill season, the Yankees are urged to trade for a catcher.

Well, recently, ESPN.com MLB experts put together a list of ‘dream’ trades they’d like to see this offseason, and one of them involves the Yankees trading for Athletics’ backstop Shea Langeliers in a proposed deal that would offload 3 very quality prospects.

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Should Yankees Make This Trade for Shea Langeliers?

ESPN baseball writer Tristan Cockcroft proposed the following trade package to send Shea Langeliers to the Bronx:

Yankees receive: C Shea Langeliers

Athletics receive: prospects Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, and Cade Smith

Woof… that’s 3 really highly-touted prospects for one player in Langeliers, who might be the top power-hitting catcher in MLB, but still, that’s a haul.

Here is some of Cockcroft’s reasoning behind his trade prediction:

“The Athletics are molding their roster for their 2028 Las Vegas debut, while for 2027, they’re a team in flux, between lockout uncertainty and their final year in West Sacramento, California. Langeliers has two years of control remaining, and he’d bring the biggest prospect haul of any of the team’s realistic trade chips, which would include two or three young Yankees starters to bolster the weakest part of the A’s roster.”

In 2026, Langeliers batted .262 with 23 HR, 58 RBI, and an OPS of .802. That would be a huge upgrade on the offensive side of things at the catcher position for the Yankees, but New York has made it clear they will likely still be rolling with Austin Wells, so this would be a massive overpay unless Langeliers were able to play 130+ games.

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Who Says ‘No’ To This Proposed Trade?

This would be an easy no from the Yankees side of things if this became a real trade proposal.

Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez are both top-5 prospects and figure to be a part of the Yankees’ 2027 plans, so as much as New York may need an impact catcher, this price is steep, and the Yankees could find a low-cost option in another backstop like Carson Kelly, Tyler Stephenson, or Sean Murphy.

It’s not a bad trade proposal from a value standpoint, as the likes of Lagrange, Rodriguez, and Smith haven’t done anything at the MLB level, while Langeliers is a 30-HR upside catcher who’s already been named to an All-Star team and continues to find his power stroke. As noted, the Yankees would have to commit to him being the starter if they actually traded for him in order for it to be worth it.