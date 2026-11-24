The Washington Commanders have catapulted themselves back into playoff contention with a pair of big wins over the past two weeks, the latest of which saw them pull off a stunning rally against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Now, they will turn their attention to Week 12, as they will need to continue winning games if they want to track down the New York Giants in the NFC East division.

Ahead of their win over the Bengals in Week 11, the Commanders shook up their roster, which resulted in veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom getting released. This was a tough blow for Yiadom, as Washington needed to free up a roster spot, but it didn’t take him long to find a new home, as the Chicago Bears quickly claimed him off waivers.

Isaac Yiadom Claimed by Bears After Commanders Release

A third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Yiadom has largely bounced around the NFL during his pro career. The Bears will be the eighth team he has spent time with, and that doesn’t include a pair of separate stints he had with the New Orleans Saints. Yiadom has struggled to find a long-term home in the NFL as of late, as he only appeared in three games for Washington this year.

It wasn’t long ago that Yiadom was a key part of the New Orleans Saints secondary in 2023, when he started eight of the 17 games he played in. After spending the 2024 campaign with the San Francisco 49ers, Yiadom returned to the Saints in 2025, but he took on a much smaller role in their cornerback room. After getting released ahead of the season, the Commanders decided to take a flier on Yiadom and sign him to their practice squad.

Despite getting signed to the active roster in September, Yiadom played sparingly for Washington, and with several players recently returning from injury, it ultimately wasn’t too surprising to see him get cut. It didn’t take long for him to land with a new team, though, as the Bears quickly claimed him off waivers in an effort to shore up their cornerback depth.

“Bears claimed DB Isaac Yiadom off waivers,” Adam Schefter of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Commanders Set Their Sights on Cardinals Clash

Getty LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

While Washington’s depth has been tested at several spots this year, it hasn’t needed too much help at cornerback, which is why Yiadom was let go. Yiadom isn’t exactly a star who can shut down opposing wide receivers, but he has plenty of starting experience, which helps him hold his own whenever he finds his way onto the field.

The Commanders will surely take note of Yiadom landing with a new team, but their sole focus right now is on their upcoming contest with the Arizona Cardinals. After defeating Cincinnati, taking down a lousy Arizona team should be a piece of cake for Washington, but you can never take an opponent for granted in the NFL. Kickoff for this upcoming contest is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.