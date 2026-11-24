In case you missed it, the Detroit Tigers signed former Atlanta Braves infielder Ha-Seong Kim on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple sources.

With Mauricio Dubon still a free agent, the Braves still have a major void to fill at the shortstop position.

Here are three targets (via either trade or free agency) that the Braves should look to acquire to take over at shortstop in 2027.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Offloads $42 Million Slugger for Angels’ Zach Neto in 6-Player Hypothetical

Athletics’ Jacob Wilson

Reports surfaced last week that the Athletics may be listening to trade offers on their All-Star infielder Jacob Wilson ahead of the 2027 season, and if that’s true, the Braves should absolutely be calling.

Wilson was limited to 80 games in 2026, but he still posted a positive bWAR, and he comes with a seven-year, $70 million contract, which has several years on it.

However, with that being said, that’s a contract that the Braves should be able to pick up, especially after inking Kim to a $20 million deal last season to fix the desperation at shortstop.

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Mauricio Dubon

Here’s the ‘former in-house’ option that the Braves really need to make priority No. 1 this offseason.

While Dubon isn’t necessarily a primary SS, he logged 50+ games at the position last season en route to an NL utility Gold Glove Award.

If the Braves re-sign him, he would almost certainly take over the starting shortstop position.

Dubon posted career highs in almost every major hitting category in 2026, and clearly enjoyed playing with the Braves on an everyday basis.

More MLB on Heavy: Yankees Trade Pitch Offloads Jasson Dominguez for Marlins All-Star Infielder to Replace Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Zach Neto

Last, but certainly not least, if the Atlanta Braves can pull off a trade for Zach Neto, fans across Braves Country would be ecstatic with the offseason.

Neto is a perennial 20-homer, 20-SB shortstop, and while he comes with a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, Neto makes up for it by being a 40+ XBH player.

It would take a handful of prospect capital considering he’s under team control for several more years, but Atlanta has rebuilt its farm system for moments like this. Also, Neto has continuously been rumored to be an Atlanta Braves trade target at every turn this offseason.

Alex Anthopoulos… the pressure is on to make a notable addition at the shortstop position.