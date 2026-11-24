The one potentially fatal flaw in an otherwise stout Chicago Bears‘ offense this season has been ball security, which has proven a particular concern for starting running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift lost his third fumble of the season during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. His three turnovers lead the team in that category, though the group has collectively put the football on the ground 13 times this season and lost nine of those to its opponents.

As it turned out, Swift’s error in Q4 at Soldier Field last Sunday did not prove too costly. The Bears were up 11 points at the time, and the defense came up with a stop on the Saints’ ensuing drive.

But considering Chicago’s gauntlet of difficult opponents that begins with a road game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, future fumbling issues by Swift, or anyone on the offense, are liable to prove more catastrophic should they continue.

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Ben Johnson held a media session on Tuesday, November 24, during which a reporter asked the Bears head coach if his trust in Swift has eroded at all after he put the ball on the ground against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, the New York Jets in Week 4 and New Orleans last weekend.

“Nope,” Johnson responded. “He just needs to hold onto the ball, and he will be fine.”

Bears Running Back D’Andre Swift on Pace for Career High in Rush Attempts

Swift has been shouldering a considerable load for the Bears’ offense this year, logging 168 carries across 10 games, which averages out to 16.8 hauls per contest. His career high in rush attempts came in 2024, his first season in Chicago, when the running back logged 253 carries over a full 17-game season.

At his current pace, Swift will pass that tally by 33 carries and finish the year with 286 of them, assuming relative health.

He has produced 627 yards on the ground and a career-high 10 rushing TDs already with seven games yet to play. Swift has also added 26 receptions for 170 yards and one score.

Injuries in Bears’ Running Back Room Have Led to Increased Reliance on D’Andre Swift

Part of Swift’s extra workload is owed to a turf toe injury that backup RB Kyle Monangai suffered at the end of his best NFL game back against the Jets in Week 4.

Chicago has a stable of rushers that includes the currently banged up Roschon Johnson (ankle), newcomer Zavier Scott who joined the team in September but is currently on IR with a hand injury, and Salvon Ahmed who has played in two games for the Bears this season.

Monangai returned to action against the Saints but logged only eight carries and one target in the pass game. Turf toe injuries tend to linger, and Monangai has said himself that he probably won’t get all the way back to 100 percent until he gets to the offseason and can give his foot the proper amount of rest through inactivity.

Given Johnson’s uncertain status and Scott’s unavailability, that likely means Chicago will continue leaning heavily on Swift to prop up a run game that is currently ranked third in the league. As such, his ball security is going to prove paramount to the Bears’ success over the difficult tests to come before what is shaping up to be a second straight trip to the playoffs.