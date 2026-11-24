When the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12, it will feature two play-callers who are long-time friends and former co-workers. While the Lions coaching staff is familiar with Ben Johnson on the other side, Johnson is even more familiar with the Lions’ play-caller, who took his job in Detroit when he left for the Bears.

Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and Bears head coach Ben Johnson are long-time friends and once coached together for Boston College from 2010-2011. They were both graduate assistants together.

Not only have they stayed in touch, but Johnson also had Petzing as a groomsman in his wedding.

“We go way back,” said Ben Johnson on his relationship with Petzing. “He’s a phenomenal human being. I love him and his family to death.”

The fact that they both ended up as play callers for a Dan Campbell offense was not expected years later, but it is another tie the two have together.

Detroit Lions New OC Drew Petzing Has Personal Relationship With Their Old OC Ben Johnson

Johnson was the Lions’ OC from 2022 through 2024. During that time, Petzing was moving from the Cleveland Browns to the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson left in 2025 and the Lions hired John Morton. The hire did not work out.

So, they are now on to Petzing. As Johnson notes, it looks like the hire is working out.

“He’s done a great job there,” said Johnson of his friend and rival. “I mean, you can see just how he’s taken that great group of talent and they’re doing some really special stuff right now. I just turned on their game this morning from yesterday, and it seems like he’s got new wrinkles every week. He’s making it very challenging on the offense.”

Johnson added that he feels Petzing has brought stability after he left.

“They had a lot of transition a year ago, and now they have some stability, and those guys are playing really good football right now,” added Johnson.

This will be the first time that Johnson faces off with his old team when he has his old friend on the other side.

Lions and Bears Ties Get Deeper with Petzing and Johnson

The other obvious storyline from the game is Dan Campbell against Ben Johnson. While Ben Johnson has not been able to beat Campbell since being hired as the Bears’ head coach, he does have more success so far. In the regular season, his team won the NFC North, and in the postseason, they won a playoff game in his first year as Bears coach.

Meanwhile, the Lions had their worst record since before Johnson was calling plays. However, now they are 8-2 with Petzing. We will see how the teams fare in Week 12.