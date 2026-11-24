Ilya Nabokov may be Colorado’s most intriguing goalie prospect in years, and with Scott Wedgewood struggling, the question of an NHL audition is growing louder.

Stefano Rubino of Colorado Avalanche On SI argues that while Wedgewood bounced back with a 4-0 shutout of the Anaheim Ducks, things have not gone well for the goaltender or the team in the games leading up to that win.

“Heading into this game, he was 0-3-1 in his last four starts, allowing a total of 17 combined goals against the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Ottawa Senators.”

He added:

“Granted, you can easily make the argument that the team in front of him did not play well, and I would agree; all of those showings, outside of the game against the Senators, had Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar healthy in the lineup, and no one played well in those games, including Wedgwood.”

On the season, he sits at 2-3-2 with an .883 save percentage and a 3.38 goals-against average.

Is It Time For Nabokov to Get a Look?

While Wedgewood and the Avs are trying to find their game, Nabokov has impressed in his rookie season with the AHL Colorado Eagles. Through 12 games, he is 6-4-2 with a .919 save percentage, a 2.53 goals-against average and one shutout. He has outplayed partner Trent Miner (2-4-1, .900, 3.16), who began the year injured.

His numbers look better given the Eagles’ struggles. At 9-8-3-1, they rank 16th in the AHL, with the third-worst power play (12.7%) and a penalty kill that ranks 12th-worst (80.2%), forcing Nabokov to make big saves regularly.

Rubino argues that McKenzie Blackwood has had a great start to the season, but if Wedgewood continues to look shaky in games that cost them points with no Nathan MacKinnon in the lineup, “it might be time to rest Wedgewood for a bit and let Nabokov get some reps.”

Can Nabokov Handle the Pressure?

Rubino contends that Nabokov isn’t a typical rookie. A KHL playoff MVP, Nabokov has shown he can rise in big moments against tough competition. He’s spent years in the KHL, where his numbers have been better than good. This is a 23-year-old who wants the chance to show his stuff.

In September, Nabokov said through a translator that his goal was to play as many NHL games as possible and prove he belongs. Maybe it’s time to see if he’s got what it takes.

Does Wedgewood need a break if his less-than-stellar starts become a thing? Should that open the door for Nabokov to get his first NHL reps?

Perhaps it’s time. The Avalanche need a way to stay in the mix, and a young goalie with something to prove might be a piece that helps. He was drafted 38th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft — the highest the Avs picked a goalie since 1998. Maybe it’s time to see if that gamble will pay off.