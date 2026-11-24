The New York Mets have made numerous big moves recently, most notably signing left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract.

New York has also signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and left-hander Darwinzon Hernández, and agreed to an eight-year, $95 million extension with outfielder A.J. Ewing.

After adding Skubal and Goldschmidt, the Mets made another signing, although this one isn’t nearly as notable.

New York Mets Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Eddys Leonard During MLB Offseason

The Mets have signed shortstop Eddys Leonard to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Leonard can also play second and third base.

“The Mets and infielder Eddys Leonard are in agreement on a minors deal containing an invite to major-league spring training, league sources said,” Sammon wrote on X.

Looking at New York Mets SS Eddys Leonard

Leonard, 26, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2017 as an international free agent.

The infielder is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

In August 2023, the Dodgers traded Leonard to the Detroit Tigers for cash.

The Tigers designated Leonard for assignment in the 2024-25 offseason. They quickly re-signed the infielder.

In March 2025, Detroit released Leonard. He then signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves.

Leonard became a free agent after the 2025 season, allowing him to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers,

Milwaukee released the infielder in July. He then agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Leonard finally made his MLB debut with the Giants in August. He went 2-for-8 with a double and two strikeouts across three games before being designated for assignment and outrighted.

The infielder elected free agency at the end of the 2026 season, allowing him to sign with New York.

Over his eight minor-league seasons, Leonard has slashed .265/.447/.454 with 113 home runs and 408 RBI in 773 games.