LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The New York Mets have made numerous big moves recently, most notably signing left-handed starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to a nine-year, $450 million contract.
New York has also signed first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and left-hander Darwinzon Hernández, and agreed to an eight-year, $95 million extension with outfielder A.J. Ewing.
After adding Skubal and Goldschmidt, the Mets made another signing, although this one isn’t nearly as notable.
New York Mets Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop Eddys Leonard During MLB Offseason
The Mets have signed shortstop Eddys Leonard to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.
Leonard can also play second and third base.
“The Mets and infielder Eddys Leonard are in agreement on a minors deal containing an invite to major-league spring training, league sources said,” Sammon wrote on X.
Leonard, 26, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in July 2017 as an international free agent.
The infielder is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
In August 2023, the Dodgers traded Leonard to the Detroit Tigers for cash.
The Tigers designated Leonard for assignment in the 2024-25 offseason. They quickly re-signed the infielder.
In March 2025, Detroit released Leonard. He then signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Leonard became a free agent after the 2025 season, allowing him to sign a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers,
Milwaukee released the infielder in July. He then agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Leonard finally made his MLB debut with the Giants in August. He went 2-for-8 with a double and two strikeouts across three games before being designated for assignment and outrighted.
The infielder elected free agency at the end of the 2026 season, allowing him to sign with New York.
Over his eight minor-league seasons, Leonard has slashed .265/.447/.454 with 113 home runs and 408 RBI in 773 games.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Mets Quietly Sign 26-Year-Old Shortstop After Skubal, Goldschmidt Moves