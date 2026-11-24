A seemingly innocent Instagram Story from a golf outing has NASCAR fans talking about Noah Gragson’s love life.

The Front Row Motorsports driver is at the center of dating speculation involving Taylor Stier, who married fellow NASCAR driver John Hunter Nemechek in 2020.

The latest round of rumors surfaced after Stier shared a photograph of a golf tournament scoreboard on her Instagram Stories. Eagle-eyed NASCAR fans quickly began examining the names on the board, with some pointing to what they believed was a reference to Gragson.

The photograph subsequently made its way to Reddit, where fans began discussing whether there might be more to the connection between Gragson and Stier.

Neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship in the material reviewed.

NASCAR Fans React to Noah Gragson and Taylor Stier Dating Rumors

The Instagram Story became a topic of conversation on the NASCAR-focused subreddit r/NascarWAGTea, a forum dedicated to the personal lives of the sport’s drivers and their significant others.

For some followers, the golf photograph was another reason to revisit speculation surrounding the pair.

“She’s been posting this vague stuff since February,” one Reddit user wrote.

“If you’re together, then be together,” the same commenter added.

Another fan also claimed to have seen Stier at a kickball game in Kannapolis, North Carolina, where Gragson was allegedly receiving her support. That account has not been independently verified.

The discussion generated a number of reactions, with some fans expressing frustration over the ambiguity of the social media posts and others pushing back against the personal criticism directed at Stier.

Still, the Instagram Story contained no romantic announcement or explicit confirmation that the two are dating.

John Hunter Nemechek Has Moved On Romantically

Stier has been a familiar face among NASCAR fans for years through her relationship with Nemechek.

The two announced their engagement in December 2019 before getting married in October 2020. They subsequently welcomed two daughters, Aspen and Penelope.

Nemechek went public with a new romantic relationship earlier this year, sharing a Valentine’s Day tribute to model and former Miss Kentucky Teen USA Kennedy Mosley.

Both Gragson and Nemechek are also preparing for very different chapters in their racing careers.

Gragson will return to the No. 4 Ford for Front Row Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 after securing a contract extension in August.

Meanwhile, Nemechek is headed back to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series following his departure from Legacy Motor Club. He will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet for Haas Factory Team next season.

As for Gragson and Stier, the nature of their relationship remains unconfirmed, despite the renewed interest from NASCAR fans.