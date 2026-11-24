For the second straight Thanksgiving, Jilly Anais helped her husband, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, hand out food to families in need.

This year, two Cleveland officials questioned whether the city should promote a giveaway headlined by Watson. Anais shared photos from Monday’s giveaway and a message about what it meant to spend the afternoon alongside her husband.

“One of my greatest blessings is getting to serve alongside my husband through the Deshaun Watson Foundation every year. Yesterday, we had the privilege of blessing 2,000 families with turkeys and all the Thanksgiving fixings. Watching my husband embody what it means to be a true servant leader makes me incredibly proud. There is no greater purpose than using what God has blessed us with to be a blessing to others. #4TheLoveOfGiving,” Anais wrote on Instagram.

Watson’s foundation and the Browns held food drives Monday. With families arriving on foot and by car, Watson spent the afternoon loading groceries, signing autographs and shaking hands. A year earlier, he and Anais worked with the Salvation Army to distribute holiday meals, according to their foundation.

Why Deshaun Watson’s Thanksgiving Giveaway Drew Criticism

The objections centered on the city lending its facilities and staff to an event featuring Watson. In emails obtained by Ideastream Public Media, council member Austin Davis argued that Cleveland was helping the quarterback repair his reputation.

“I don’t like my city being used as a tool to rehabilitate a, by all accounts, a predator and a pervert,” Davis told Ideastream Public Media. “… We should not allow ourselves to be used that way. It just strikes me as irresponsible.”

A second council member, Tanmay Shah, questioned why the city was promoting Watson.

“Our residents and neighborhoods are not PR tools,” Shah wrote.

Watson faced more than two dozen civil lawsuits from women who accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans. He has denied wrongdoing, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him.

Most of the suits ended in settlements. The final two cases were dismissed earlier this year. The NFL suspended him for 11 games in 2022 and fined him $5 million.

Deshaun Watson’s Future Is a Conversation for Browns

Watson gave Cleveland more to consider against Houston than the final score. He threw for 312 yards, ran for 49 and a touchdown, then found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. for 30 yards on the final drive. Quinshon Judkins scored the winner on the next snap with 53 seconds left.

Watson is in the final season of the fully guaranteed, five-year, $230 million deal he signed in 2022. Coach Todd Monken said Nov. 16 that he and general manager Andrew Berry had yet to discuss Watson’s future. Asked two days later whether he wanted to stay, Watson gave a more direct answer.

“Yeah, of course I want to continue to build on the legacy that I’m building,” Watson said. “Ultimately, it’s up to the front office.”

Watson’s slow starts complicate the case for an extension, although he’s started to put together some more complete performances. Through nine starts, he’s thrown for 2,118 yards with seven touchdowns, four interceptions and an 89.1 passer rating. Four of those touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter.

The Browns and Watson have struggled with slow starts. In the first quarter, he’s averaged just 4.5 yards per attempt and thrown two interceptions without a touchdown.