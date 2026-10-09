Carson Hocevar Drops $15,000 on Unusual Purchase, Reveals Wild Plans

Carson Hocevar spends his weekends driving some of the fastest stock cars in the country.

Away from the NASCAR Cup Series, however, the 23-year-old has developed an interest in vehicles that aren’t exactly built for speed.

His latest purchase might be the strangest one yet.

Hocevar recently spent $15,000 on a retired United States Postal Service mail truck, ending a months-long search for a vehicle most people wouldn’t think twice about passing on the road.

But the Spire Motorsports driver has no intention of using it to deliver packages.

Instead, he’s teaming up with popular automotive YouTuber and racer Cleetus McFarland to transform the old mail truck into a high-powered racing machine. Their ambitions are considerable, with plans to push the vehicle toward 1,000 horsepower and potentially run nine-second quarter-mile passes.

And if everything goes according to plan, the finished product will be a far cry from the vehicle Hocevar found on Facebook Marketplace.

Carson Hocevar Spends $15,000 on Retired USPS Mail Truck

Hocevar’s unusual purchase has been months in the making.

The NASCAR driver previously discussed his interest in finding a retired USPS truck, but tracking down one he could actually purchase proved more difficult than expected.

He eventually located a truck listed on Facebook Marketplace in Texas and struck a deal to bring it home.

According to a video shared on Hocevar’s YouTube channel, his initial offer was $10,500. He ultimately increased that figure to $15,000 to secure the vehicle.

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There was another catch: The truck arrived without an engine or transmission.

For most buyers, that would be a considerable problem. For Hocevar and McFarland, it’s an opportunity to build something considerably more entertaining than the original vehicle.

The truck has already made its way to McFarland’s shop, where the project is beginning to take shape.

Hocevar also revealed that the vehicle has received a fresh coat of paint and racing seats, although much of the mechanical work remains unfinished.

What began as an unusual online purchase is now turning into a full-scale automotive project involving one of NASCAR’s most recognizable young drivers and one of the internet’s best-known car enthusiasts.

Carson Hocevar and Cleetus McFarland Have Big Plans for the Truck

The goal isn’t simply to get the retired mail truck running again.

Hocevar and McFarland want to make it fast. Extremely fast.

Their plans call for a built 6.0-liter engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a ProCharger. Hocevar is aiming for approximately 1,000 horsepower, while the crew believes the finished truck could potentially run quarter-mile passes in the nine-second range.

Those are ambitious targets for a vehicle originally designed to make neighborhood deliveries.

For now, however, they’re strictly goals. The truck has not been completed or tested, and there’s no guarantee it will achieve the performance figures the crew has discussed.

The build presents another interesting challenge for Hocevar.

Because the USPS truck is right-hand drive, he’ll need to operate the manual transmission with his left hand, a departure from the driving position he’s accustomed to in NASCAR.

The plans extend beyond drag racing, too.

Once the project is finished, Hocevar and McFarland hope to use the truck for drifting, drag racing and other events at McFarland’s Freedom Factory facility.

There is no confirmed completion date, but the build is expected to be documented on YouTube, giving fans an opportunity to follow the transformation.

For Hocevar, who has built a reputation for keeping NASCAR fans entertained both on and off the track, the project offers another glimpse of his personality away from Cup Series competition.

A $15,000 mail truck might not sound like the obvious starting point for a race car. Then again, that’s precisely what makes this project so interesting.