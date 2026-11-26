The NASCAR offseason is a time for drivers, team owners, and the industry as a whole to take a well-deserved break. After 40 weeks of racing extending from February to November, everyone in NASCAR gets an opportunity to slow down, enjoy the holidays, and get geared up for the next season.

This offseason is different for two Cup Series teams. Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports are locked in a spirited legal battle inside a North Carolina courtroom. JGR is suing Spire and the team’s Chief Motorsports Officer, Chris Gabehart, alleging that Gabehart stole confidential information.

The two sides met in court again on Wednesday. Following this week’s legal proceedings, the two teams seem set to go to trial in 2027.

Why JGR is Suing Spire, Gabehart

Prior to the 2026 season, Spire Motorsports landed a massive personnel hire as Chris Gabehart joined the organization as the Chief Motorsports Officer.

Gabehart, a 31-time Cup Series-winning crew chief, formerly served as the crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin. After the 2024 Cup Series season, Gabehart stepped away from his crew chief duties and became JGR’s competition director.

In the transition between JGR and Spire, the former claims that Gabehart stole confidential information from the team to take into his new role. JGR claims that Gabehart took the information, such as trade secrets, to further Spire’s on-track performance.

Gabehart has been on paid leave from Spire since September. JGR has prevented Gabehart from working at Spire with a preliminary injunction as the case unfolds. However, Spire and Gabehart got the upper hand of JGR in Wednesday’s court appearance.

Judge Susan C. Rodriguez denied JGR’s motion to extend the injunction. The court believes that JGR failed to establish that Gabehart has misappropriated the trade secrets or violated anything regarding Gabehart’s previous contract with JGR.

Therefore, an extension of the injunction is not needed. Both sides are expected to go to trial on February 1, 2027.

The Latest in The Spire/JGR Legal Battle

The latest development regarding the Spire, JGR court case was Wednesday’s ruling that JGR would not be getting an injunction extension in the matter.

Here are official court records of how the ruling was made:

“The Court also concludes that JGR has not made a clear showing of the likelihood of success on the merits as to its tortious interference with contract claim against Spire.”

“To establish a claim for tortious interference with contract under North Carolina law, a plaintiff must show: ‘(1) a valid contract between plaintiff and a third person which confers upon the plaintiff a contractual right against a third person; (2) the defendant knows of the contract; (3)* the defendant intentionally induces the third person not to perform the contract; (4) and in doing so [defendant] acts without justification; (5) resulting in actual damage to the plaintiff.'”

“United Laboratories, Inc. v. Kuykendall, 370 S.E.2d 375, 387 (N.C. 1988) (citing Childress v. Abeles, 84 S.E.2d 176, 181-82 (N.C. 1954)).”

This is not the first time NASCAR has been the center of attention in a courtroom. Last year, a lawsuit was settled that pitted NASCAR and former CEO Jim France against Cup teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

The teams used NASCAR, accusing the sport of monopolistic practices after not reaching a charter agreement. Fortunately, the matter was resolved.