Front Row Motorsports GM Jerry Freeze has made it clear that Noah Gragson needs to deliver better results after the team extended his contract through the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. While Freeze believes Gragson has the talent and fan appeal to succeed, he wants to see more consistent results from the No. 4 car.

The driver has shown flashes of speed, including a strong run at Homestead, but Front Row Motorsports expects more after giving him another opportunity. With greater stability around Gragson, the team believes the 2027 season will be an important test of his future.

Freeze also stressed that Gragson’s on-track performance plays a major role in the team’s commercial success, making the upcoming season a critical one.

Jerry Freeze Sends Noah Gragson a Clear Message

Front Row Motorsports general manager Jerry Freeze believes Noah Gragson has the talent to compete at a higher level in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, he wants the driver to turn that potential into consistent results.

“He’s got the talent without a doubt,” Freeze said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And he showcased it driving for JR Motorsports, and before that with Kyle Busch Motorsports, and the other series.”

Gragson has shown flashes of speed in the Cup Series, including a competitive run at Homestead, where he demonstrated his ability to fight for top-10 finishes. However, those performances have not happened often enough.

“There’s been flashes of it, like kind of we saw at Homestead that he can run in the top ten and he can be a threat, but just it’s not there consistently.”

Freeze added that Gragson remains an important part of the equation as Front Row looks to improve its performance.

Front Row Motorsports Wants Better Results in 2027

Gragson’s early NASCAR Cup Series career has included several changes. His opportunity with GMS Racing ended early, while Stewart-Haas Racing shut down shortly after he joined the organization. He then moved to Front Row Motorsports as the team expanded to three cars.

Freeze believes those changes affected the stability around Gragson, but the team now wants to see progress.

“There just hasn’t been a lot of stability around him since he’s been in the Cup Series,” Freeze said.

The No. 4 car finished behind Front Row’s other entries in the standings, leaving a significant gap in points. Freeze acknowledged that the team must improve, although he saw encouraging signs toward the end of the season.

“So we do have some continuity with him, and I think it’s time to put up the numbers, or maybe this isn’t working out. And I think he feels that way, and we certainly feel that way.”

Noah Gragson’s Popularity Adds Pressure at Front Row

Gragson remains one of Front Row Motorsports’ biggest commercial draws. He attracts strong fan support, sells merchandise and has backing from sponsors, including Rusty Rush.

Freeze believes stronger results could help the team unlock even more commercial value from Gragson’s popularity.

“If you’re not achieving those results, then you’re not going to achieve those commercial results either,” Freeze said.

Front Row has committed to Gragson as a long-term driver, and Freeze hopes the No. 4 car can begin 2027 with improved performances that justify the decision.

The 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season will give Gragson an opportunity to prove he can deliver the consistency Front Row expects. With the team backing him for another year, the pressure is now on him to turn his potential into results.