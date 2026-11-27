Rudy Fugle is changing teams at Hendrick Motorsports for 2027, and he has already sorted out the snacks. The longtime crew chief for William Byron will lead Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Chevrolet next season.

Fugle talked about the move on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He joked about the team’s purple colors and walked through what he keeps in the hauler for his crew.

Hendrick announced the crew chief changes on Nov. 16. Adam Wall moves up from the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he won four races with Corey Day this season, to lead Byron’s No. 24 team.

Rudy Fugle Jokes About the No. 48 Team’s Purple Look

The No. 48 carries Ally as its anchor sponsor, with purple as the main color on the car and the crew’s uniforms.

“Maybe purple will make me look a little skinnier, too, so that’d be cool,” Fugle said.

Fugle spent six seasons with Byron on the No. 24. The pair won 16 Cup races together, including the Daytona 500 in 2024 and 2025. Fugle joined Hendrick in 2021 after eight seasons at Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he won 28 Truck Series races.

Fugle replaces Blake Harris, who is leaving the No. 48 to become Shane van Gisbergen’s crew chief at Trackhouse Racing. The 2027 season will be Bowman’s last as a full-time Cup driver, and Connor Zilisch is set to take over the No. 48 in 2028.

What Rudy Fugle Keeps in the No. 48 Hauler

As crew chief, Fugle also oversees what gets stocked in the hauler.

“So my whole thing is to have a good variety. So we have some super healthy guys on our team, guys that are trying to be more healthy like me,” Fugle said.

“And we have a lot of young guys with not very much culinary options in their life. Chicken tenders and french fries are their definite go-to anywhere they go. Kids menu at the steakhouse, that kind of stuff.”

“So we have Gushers and Fudge Rounds and all that kind of stuff. But then we’ve got the protein pack things. And you’ve got these little dried fruit stuff, which I like. I like the dried fruit things.”

“And then they’ve got these little Stinger waffles. It looks like a little waffle, but it’s like a protein-packed little thing. Those things are great. For a healthy snack, it actually tastes good. So that’s my go-to.”

“But yeah, we have everything on what’s now going to be the 48 hauler. Because depending on your mood, you don’t have to just eat healthy. You can get in there and get out for something to cheer you up.”

Rudy Fugle Says the Move Is a Full Team Swap

The change goes beyond the crew chief role. Fugle has said much of the No. 24 group will move with him, along with its equipment, which will be converted into No. 48 cars.

Fugle called it “more of a full team swap for sure” in an earlier SiriusXM NASCAR Radio appearance.

Byron, meanwhile, will work with Wall and a reshaped crew on the No. 24 in 2027.