Kyle Larson almost left NASCAR after losing his ride in 2020 rather than give up dirt racing. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has revealed that racing on dirt was a major part of his career plans, even before he joined Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson said he once believed Hendrick would not allow its drivers to compete in dirt events during the NASCAR season. That belief nearly kept him away from the team. After losing his Chip Ganassi Racing seat in 2020, Larson returned to dirt racing and won 46 races that year.

When he later discussed joining Hendrick Motorsports, he made it clear that he wanted to keep racing sprint cars, midgets and other dirt cars. The team eventually agreed, allowing Larson to balance NASCAR with his dirt racing schedule.

Kyle Larson Nearly Turned Down Hendrick Motorsports

Larson said he never expected to race for Hendrick Motorsports because he believed the team would not allow its drivers to compete in dirt racing. His connection with former Hendrick driver Kasey Kahne helped shape that view.

“Like, so I mean before I lost my job in 2020, I never thought that I would race for Hendrick Motorsports because I didn’t really want to because I’d heard that, you know, or I not that I’d heard but I was close with [Kasey] and I could tell that they wouldn’t let anybody run dirt stuff and that was always important to me, Larson said on the SPEED With Harvick and Buxton podcast.”

Kahne drove for Hendrick from 2012 through 2017. During that period, he had to step away from his sprint-car and midget racing commitments. Rick Hendrick’s policy restricted drivers from competing outside NASCAR during the season because of injury concerns.

Larson, who started racing in outlaw karts and sprint cars, did not want to give up dirt racing to pursue a full-time Cup Series career.

Kyle Larson’s 2020 Dirt Racing Success Changed His Future

Larson lost his Chip Ganassi Racing ride in 2020 after using a racial slur during a live-streamed iRacing event in April. The team suspended him before ending their relationship. NASCAR also imposed an indefinite suspension, while sponsors McDonald’s and Credit One Bank dropped him.

Instead of leaving racing, Larson returned to dirt tracks. He competed in 97 events across sprint cars, midgets, Silver Crown and late models, winning 46 races. He also recorded 12 victories on the World of Outlaws tour.

Those results showed Larson could build a successful career outside NASCAR. He has indicated that he would have continued racing dirt cars full-time if Hendrick Motorsports had refused to allow him to maintain that schedule.

Hendrick Motorsports Allowed Kyle Larson to Keep Racing Dirt

When Larson’s negotiations with Hendrick Motorsports advanced, he made dirt racing a condition of the deal. Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon initially had concerns about the injury risks involved in dirt racing, but the team eventually agreed.

Larson’s arrangement delivered immediate results. In 2021, his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, he won 10 Cup Series races and the championship while competing in about 50 dirt events.

The partnership has continued. In August 2026, Larson finished sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond before traveling to Iowa for the Knoxville Nationals. With logistical support from crew chief Cliff Daniels, he won the 50-lap feature and secured his fourth Knoxville title.

Larson also thanked Rick Hendrick for allowing him to continue racing dirt cars. The arrangement has kept him in NASCAR while preserving a major part of his racing career, a decision that nearly went the other way after his 2020 departure from Chip Ganassi Racing.