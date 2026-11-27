Kyle Larson’s spotter, Tyler Monn, offered a blunt look back at the No. 5 team’s 2026 season. Monn said changes to the car bodies left Chevrolet struggling as a manufacturer and that the Hendrick Motorsports team performed poorly for much of the year.

Monn spoke in an interview with the Clear 28 Agency. He also credited crew chief Cliff Daniels for the team’s ability to keep rebounding.

The season ended with Larson winning his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. He went the entire 26-race regular season without a victory before his run through The Chase.

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Tyler Monn Explains What Went Wrong for Kyle Larson’s Team

Larson’s winless streak reached 51 races. His previous Cup victory had come at Kansas Speedway in May 2025, and he won the championship that fall without returning to Victory Lane.

“So, man, we changed cars, you know, the bodies and stuff like that, and we struggled as a manufacturer, right? And we were terrible,” Monn said.

Monn’s count of 55 races is higher than the official figure of 51.

“I mean, we haven’t won since Kansas the following year, 55 races, you know, a winless streak that we ended up breaking, but it’s times like that when you are down, you work that much harder. It’s a never-give-up attitude,” Monn said.

Kyle Larson’s Drought Ended at Gateway

The streak ended Sept. 13 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Larson beat teammate Alex Bowman in double overtime, giving Hendrick Motorsports a one-two finish.

It was Hendrick’s first Cup win at the track, the only regular stop on the schedule where the organization had not won. The race set a track record with 18 cautions and included two red flags.

Larson held the lead through three restarts in the final two laps of regulation and seven laps of overtime. The win, his 33rd in the Cup Series, moved him from seventh to second in The Chase standings.

Larson acknowledged after the race that Joey Logano, who led a race-high 96 laps, had the best car that day.

“It takes a lot more than just having the fastest car to win a Cup Series race,” Larson said. “You still have to execute a day from start to finish with good pit stops, good restarts, good strategy, and we had that today.”

Larson clinched the title at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 8. He became the first driver to win back-to-back NASCAR Cup championships since Jimmie Johnson in 2010.

Tyler Monn Credits Cliff Daniels for the Turnaround

Daniels has been Larson’s crew chief since Larson joined Hendrick in 2021, and the pair won titles together in 2021, 2025 and 2026.

“And man, look, Cliff is pretty much the leader, right? He’s 100% the leader, I guess I should say, but he is the reason why this team is the way it is, to keep rebounding over time. So, you know, what I have learned over the last six seasons being with them guys is just putting in the work,” Monn said.

Monn was also asked what lesson he would pass along to younger drivers and teams.

“As long as you show up, do your job, put in the work, man, it’ll take care of itself. And when you do peak, you’re going to peak. And that’s exactly what happened this year when we got to the Chase,” Monn said.