Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has noticed a major shift in how NASCAR drivers treat one another on the track, saying the sport’s once-common acts of courtesy have become increasingly rare. The Hyak Motorsports driver pointed to a recent moment with Denny Hamlin at Kansas Speedway as an example of how drivers can still help each other despite the intense competition.

Denny Hamlin gave Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a helping hand at Kansas in 2026, allowing the Hyak Motorsports driver to return to the lead lap and highlighting a rare show of cooperation in NASCAR. Stenhouse said such gestures were more common when he first entered NASCAR, but the sport has changed as many veteran drivers have retired.

He believes some competitors still look beyond the immediate race and consider the long-term relationships they build with other drivers.

NASCAR Driver Courtesy Fades as Veteran Drivers Retire

During the opening stage at Kansas, Denny Hamlin eased off to let Todd Gilliland through, helping Ricky Stenhouse Jr. get back on the lead lap. The move helped the No. 47 Chevrolet take advantage of the caution free pass, while Hamlin remained in control and claimed the stage win.

Stenhouse said the gesture reminded him of how NASCAR drivers used to race.

“When I got into the sport, I would say everybody raced that way,” Stenhouse said. “Now that a lot (of drivers) have retired since I started in this sport, a lot of that has gone away. But Denny’s one of those guys that he’s always looking at the long game. And we’re buddies, but he knows that, if things come around, that I will help him out given the opportunity.”

Denny Hamlin and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Maintain Mutual Respect

Stenhouse said his relationship with Hamlin goes beyond the racetrack. The two drivers are friends away from NASCAR, but they still compete hard whenever they race against each other.

He said helping Hamlin is something he would also do when the opportunity arises, particularly because Hamlin has shown similar support.

“Do I want to get lapped by Denny all the time? No, but if he’s leading the race and I can help him out, I will, just because he looks out for me as well. Those are the things that have always been part of NASCAR since I got into the sport that have definitely gone away for the most part.”

Stenhouse has also rejected the idea that drivers cannot remain friends while competing for wins. He has compared their relationship to childhood sports, where friends can compete fiercely without letting the rivalry affect their bond.

NASCAR’s Changing Racing Culture and Stenhouse’s Career

A NASCAR procedural change in 2003 reduced opportunities for drivers to help lapped cars regain a lap before the field settled under caution. The rule froze the running order at the start of a caution, changing how drivers could benefit from cooperation.

Stenhouse has still seen drivers help each other when opportunities arise. His relationship with Hamlin reflects how mutual respect can remain part of NASCAR despite the pressure of stage points, playoff positions and race results.

Despite having four Cup Series wins to his name, Stenhouse has yet to add a victory to his 2026 campaign, finishing 28th in the standings. Superspeedways have been the only tracks where Stenhouse has found Victory Lane in the Cup Series, with his biggest wins coming at the 2023 Daytona 500 and Talladega in 2024.

Driving for Hyak Motorsports, which maintains a technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports, Stenhouse and his team are working to improve their performance on non-drafting tracks heading into 2027. His comments about Hamlin highlight a part of NASCAR racing culture he believes has become less common, but one that still exists among drivers who value respect and long-term relationships.