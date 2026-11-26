Trackhouse Racing has faced backlash from NASCAR fans after introducing 88Bot, an AI-powered talking race car built around Connor Zilisch’s No. 88 Chevrolet.

The new technology lets users ask questions and hear real-time race updates in the car’s voice. However, the announcement has not gone down well with many fans.

Some questioned why Trackhouse was investing in artificial intelligence instead of improving its on-track performance.

The criticism comes as Zilisch has struggled to find consistent results in his first full-time campaign. With fans voicing concerns about the team’s performance, the introduction of 88Bot has sparked another debate about Trackhouse’s priorities.

NASCAR Fans Blast Trackhouse Over Connor Zilisch AI Car

The reaction to Trackhouse’s AI race car has been largely negative on social media. Some NASCAR fans have called on the sport to ban the technology, while others have questioned the point of giving a race car a conversational personality.

“This is so bad NASCAR needs to ban this,” Elliott wrote. Mayo responded, “How about trying to make the cars faster?”

Eric also wrote, “Of all the things Trackhouse should / could spend Money on.!” Kevin echoed the call for a ban, writing, “This is so bad nascar needs to ban this.”

Joe added, “I swear they will do anything literally EXCEPT make actual changes that will improve the team as a whole. It’s so damn annoying to watch.”

Jon noted, “Hopefully Shane and Ross walk right out the front door while their owner spends time and money on everything but improving the cars.”

The criticism has focused on the timing of the announcement, particularly as Zilisch struggles to deliver strong results in the Cup Series.

Zilisch ranks 33rd in the 2026 standings, with two top-10 finishes and 10 DNFs. His difficult transition follows a dominant 2025 Xfinity Series campaign that included 10 wins. Many fans expected the young driver to make a stronger impact, and the AI project has added to the scrutiny surrounding Trackhouse.

How Trackhouse’s 88Bot AI Race Car Works

Trackhouse developed 88Bot with digital design firm Very Good Ventures. The system processes about 25,000 data messages per second from live telemetry, team communications, race analysis and strategy information.

The AI can answer questions about the No. 88 Chevrolet’s position, nearby events and race progress. Voice technology from LiveKit powers its spoken responses, allowing users to interact with the car as if it were talking directly to them.

Development began in summer 2024 at Daytona International Speedway. Trackhouse continued testing the technology during the 2025 and 2026 seasons, including events at Daytona and the Enjoy Illinois 300.

The AI does not control the car or make race-day decisions. Instead, it interprets racing information and turns it into conversational updates for users.

Trackhouse AI Project Targets VIP Guests as Zilisch Prepares for Move

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks has described the project as a way to make complex race data easier for guests to understand. The main audience consists of 30 to 60 VIP guests in the team’s pit box, including sponsors, partners, family members, and team personnel.

Guests can use a companion app built with Flutter to access race information, telemetry, video, and team content. The 88Bot AI adds an interactive voice feature to that experience. Trackhouse also offers a browser-based public version, but the main system remains tied to its corporate hospitality program.

The project has drawn comparisons with other technology investments in NASCAR, including simulation, data systems and hospitality tools. However, the criticism has intensified because Trackhouse has struggled to deliver consistent results.

Zilisch is also set to leave Trackhouse for Hendrick Motorsports in 2028, giving the team one more season to work with the young driver. Sports Business Journal and other outlets reported details of the pit-box application earlier this week, helping bring the project to wider attention.

Trackhouse has not publicly responded to the criticism. For now, 88Bot remains a limited AI experience, while many NASCAR fans continue to question whether the team should focus more heavily on improving its performance on the track.