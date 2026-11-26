Kyle Larson has welcomed NASCAR’s planned horsepower increase for the 2027 Cup Series season, praising the sanctioning body for responding faster to feedback from drivers and teams.

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion believes the series has become more willing to turn suggestions into real changes instead of allowing discussions to drag on for months.

Larson shared his thoughts during an appearance on SPEED on FOX with Kevin Harvick and Will Buxton after NASCAR announced its 2027 rules package.

He recalled previous meetings where drivers discussed horsepower and aerodynamic changes but received little progress. However, Larson said NASCAR now appears quicker to make decisions. His comments come as the series prepares to introduce more horsepower at intermediate tracks, a change drivers have discussed for some time.

Kyle Larson Says NASCAR Is Finally Responding Faster

Larson believes NASCAR has improved how it handles feedback from drivers and teams, particularly when discussing technical changes to the cars. He said suggestions that once took a long time to receive a response now appear to move through the process faster.

“I think what I’ve noticed the most here in the last year or so, or even less, probably, is just like they’re quicker to make a decision,” Larson said.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver recalled previous meetings where drivers discussed increasing horsepower or adjusting downforce. NASCAR often acknowledged the ideas but later returned with reasons why the changes could not happen.

“Before, I mean, you’d sit in these meetings and, like, ‘Oh, what about more horsepower or less downforce, more downforce?’ Like, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, that’s a great idea. We’re talking about it internally,’ and you get to the next meeting, and it’s like, ‘Can’t do that.”

Kyle Larson’s Horsepower Suggestion Gets Attention

Larson specifically recalled a meeting at Homestead where NASCAR discussed the short-track package and horsepower changes. He said he asked officials whether they could also consider increasing horsepower at intermediate tracks.

“I’m just thinking of at Homestead, we all had one of those meetings, and you were talking about short-track package and more horsepower. I was like, ‘Well, what about more on intermediates?’” Larson recalled.

According to Larson, NASCAR asked drivers for their thoughts on the idea, and those in the meeting supported the proposal.

“Everybody’s like, yes, yeah,” Larson said.

The discussion eventually led to NASCAR announcing an intermediate-track horsepower increase for 2027. Larson said seeing the suggestion become part of the rules package showed that NASCAR was taking driver feedback more seriously.

NASCAR’s 2027 Horsepower Increase Brings Major Changes

NASCAR will boost intermediate-track horsepower from 670 to 750 starting with the 2027 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The series will also trial an 800-horsepower package at the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Larson welcomed the announcement and said the changes reflect a more direct response to feedback from competitors.

“Then, yeah, to see them release that, you know, is really cool. So, to me, it’s just like, yes, they’re listening and they’re actually, you know, taking action on what the drivers and teams are saying,” Larson said.

He clarified that NASCAR did not completely ignore drivers in the past, but the process was slower.

“I’m not saying they ignored us in the past, but it’s just a longer process before. Where it seems like now, yeah, you mention it, and they’re quick to pull the trigger.”