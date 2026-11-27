Rajah Caruth spent part of his offseason on the other side of the world. The JR Motorsports driver traveled to Australia to work on his road course skills after asking Shane van Gisbergen for advice.

Caruth described the trip this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He also addressed his recent appearance in the audience at “Dancing with the Stars.”

The trip came after Caruth’s 2027 plans were settled. He will drive the No. 88 Chevrolet full-time for JR Motorsports next season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Team co-owner Kelley Earnhardt Miller confirmed the deal during a Nov. 3 appearance on the same radio channel.

Shane van Gisbergen Pointed Rajah Caruth to Norwell Motorplex

Van Gisbergen is a three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand who built his career racing in Australia. He has driven full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series since 2025.

Caruth made the trip after the O’Reilly Series season ended in early November. The facility in Queensland is owned by Paul Morris, a former Supercars driver.

“I think from a weather standpoint, like it’s getting cold here on the East Coast. And it’s summertime down under right now,” Caruth said.

“It was a great time. I called Shane after Sonoma on how to get better, and he recommended I go to this place called Norwell Motorplex … in between Brisbane and Gold Coast, Australia.”

“He set me up with Paul Morris. It was funny. Dale actually knew him. He went down there 20 years ago. So it kind of was a nice reunion of sorts.”

“It was a great time. I learned a lot and kind of worked on some techniques and ultimately just got more confidence in myself that I’ve been trying to work on and harness.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a co-owner of JR Motorsports, tested one of Morris’ Supercars in Australia after the 2007 NASCAR season. Earnhardt toured the Gold Coast with Morris during that visit, Speedcafe reported.

Caruth is not the first NASCAR driver to make the trip in recent years. Team Penske’s Austin Cindric visited Norwell in late 2025 before the Supercars finale in Adelaide. Speedcafe described the facility as a place where many current Supercars stars learned their craft.

Rajah Caruth Rules Out a Dancing With the Stars Run for Now

Caruth also drew attention earlier this month when he was spotted in the front row at “Dancing with the Stars.” During the radio appearance, he was asked whether he could one day compete on the show.

“Well, to be clear, I did not perform on that. I don’t think, I mean, never say never, but I will not be dancing or performing any time soon,” Caruth said.

“That’s not on my radar by any means. I was being a good partner, a good plus one. But no, it was a great experience to see that for the first time.”

“It looks different than it does on TV.”

Rajah Caruth Heads Into a Full Season With JR Motorsports

The 2026 season was Caruth’s first full year in the O’Reilly Series. He drove 23 races in the No. 88 and 10 for Jordan Anderson Racing, a split that kept him eligible for the title. He went on to make The Chase.

Earnhardt Miller said JR Motorsports will run five full-time cars in 2027. Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil and Sam Mayer are part of the lineup, along with drivers from Trackhouse Racing and Spire Motorsports.