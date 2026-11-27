Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace has challenged claims that NASCAR is dying, pointing to billions of dollars in television deals and continued investment in racing teams.

Wallace mocked critics who describe the sport as failing while broadcasters and investors keep committing large sums of money.

His comments come after a 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season that recorded lower average viewership, raising questions about the sport’s television performance.

However, NASCAR continues to attract major financial interest, with new investments, rising team valuations and long-term media agreements. Wallace believes those financial commitments tell a different story from the criticism surrounding NASCAR’s declining ratings and racing product.

Kenny Wallace Responds to NASCAR Critics

Wallace sarcastically addressed people who claim NASCAR is failing despite the money flowing into the sport.

“I hate NASCAR. It’s failing. But they just received seven billion dollars from TV and all the dumb people are investing millions of dollars.”

He later added, “The bottom line is NASCAR is the biggest and it’s not even close. And that hurts a lot of people’s feelings because they want to pick on NASCAR.”

The former Cup Series driver also pushed back against comparisons between the Cup Series and its lower divisions. While the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has enjoyed stronger viewership in recent seasons, Wallace questioned why some fans praise the second-tier series while using Cup Series ratings to argue that NASCAR is dying.

NASCAR TV Ratings Decline Despite Billions in Media Deals

NASCAR Cup Series ratings remain a major talking point. The 2026 season averaged approximately 2.42 million viewers, marking a modest year-over-year decline and a new low for the series.

However, NASCAR’s television agreements remain financially significant. Its 2025-2031 media rights deals involve FOX Sports, NBC Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is broadcast on The CW.

Sports Business Journal has reported that the combined value of the agreements is approximately $7.7 billion, or around $1.1 billion annually. NASCAR has not publicly confirmed the exact financial terms.

Meanwhile, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series recorded its strongest average viewership in several years, with more than 20 races attracting over one million viewers.

NASCAR Team Investments Continue Despite Criticism

NASCAR has also attracted significant investment outside its television agreements. Legacy Motor Club recently secured an $85 million funding round that valued the team at $450 million. The investment is expected to support its expansion to three full-time Cup Series entries in 2027 and the construction of a new headquarters.

Other investment activity has involved Avenue Sports Fund in Trackhouse Racing, TWG Global in Spire Motorsports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in Joe Gibbs Racing and Knighthead Capital’s increased position in Legacy.

These investments followed NASCAR’s antitrust settlement with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, which resulted in revised charter agreements offering teams more long-term security.

Wallace acknowledges that NASCAR still faces questions about its racing product, playoff format, short-track package and mainstream appeal. However, he rejects the idea that declining ratings alone prove the sport is failing.

His argument is that broadcasters and investors continue to put billions of dollars into NASCAR, even as criticism of its on-track product and television numbers grows. Whether that financial strength leads to sustained audience growth remains to be seen.