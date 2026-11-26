Kevin Harvick believes Kyle Larson could win seven NASCAR Cup Series championships and join Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson in an elite group.

However, the former NASCAR champion has one major concern that could derail Larson’s chances of reaching that historic milestone.

Speaking on his Happy Hour podcast after Larson won his third Cup Series title, Harvick pointed to the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s love for sprint car racing and the risk of injury.

Harvick believes Larson has the talent, competitive drive and financial motivation to keep racing beyond his current contract, which runs through 2030. But he warned that Larson’s racing outside NASCAR could become the biggest obstacle to a championship run that could last well into his late thirties.

Kevin Harvick Predicts Kyle Larson Will Continue Racing Beyond 2030

Harvick expects Larson to continue racing after his current Hendrick Motorsports contract expires in 2030. Larson will be 38 when that deal ends, but Harvick believes the driver’s competitive passion and financial considerations could keep him in NASCAR for several more years.

Harvick drew from his own career when explaining why drivers sometimes extend their careers beyond their original plans.

“Well, I intended on being done at 42,” Harvick said. “But there is a reality of life and how much you want to save and how you want to live and all those things that come with kids and lifestyles and racing kids and all those things too.”

He explained that financial realities can change a driver’s retirement plans, even when they initially expect to walk away from racing at a certain age.

“I think he keeps going after this contract,” Harvick stated, referring to Larson’s future beyond 2030.

Kyle Larson Has the Talent to Win Seven NASCAR Championships

Harvick believes Larson’s passion for racing across multiple disciplines could help him remain competitive for years. He compared Larson to Tony Stewart, who built a reputation for competing in different forms of motorsports while maintaining success in NASCAR.

“I love the passion that he has for racing. When I look back at Tony Stewart, I think he’s very much like Tony Stewart with everything that he races and everything that he does,” Harvick said.

The former champion believes Larson could win seven NASCAR Cup Series championships if he continues racing through multiple contract extensions.

“I think he can do that because I think he keeps going after this contract, and I think he can get to seven championships,” Harvick added.

Larson has already won three Cup Series titles, putting him among the sport’s top modern drivers. Harvick believes continued success and longevity could put him in the same conversation as Petty, Earnhardt and Johnson, who each won seven championships.

Kevin Harvick Identifies Sprint Car Racing as Kyle Larson’s Biggest Risk

Despite his confidence in Larson’s championship potential, Harvick identified sprint car racing as the biggest threat to the driver’s long-term NASCAR career.

“Here’s the only thing that worries me about Kyle Larson: sprint cars. That’s the only thing that worries me,” Harvick said.

Larson has long competed in sprint car racing alongside his NASCAR commitments. Harvick believes the risk of an injury in those events could prevent Larson from reaching seven championships, even if he remains competitive for several more seasons.

“It’s just a matter of him not getting hurt. That would be the only thing in my opinion that keeps him from getting to seven championships after he does two or three more contracts is if he gets hurt,” Harvick said.

Larson has reduced his sprint car schedule for 2026, which could help limit his exposure to injury risks. Still, Harvick believes staying healthy will be critical if Larson wants to extend his NASCAR career, win more championships and chase the historic seven-title mark.