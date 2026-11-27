Kevin Harvick does not believe Carson Hocevar will win a NASCAR Cup Series championship at Spire Motorsports. He believes the bigger question is Hocevar himself.

Harvick made the comments on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Co-host Mamba Smith took a more optimistic view, saying Hocevar could win three races in a season depending on how his offseason goes.

Harvick’s assessment followed the biggest year of Hocevar’s career. The No. 77 driver earned his first Cup win and made his first Chase, then sat out the season finale under a suspension from his own team.

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Kevin Harvick Doubts Spire Motorsports Can Win a Title

“Can Carson Hocevar achieve what he wants in the Cup Series with Spire? Does he want to be a winner? They’re not winning a championship. No. Spire’s not winning a Cup championship,” Harvick said.

Spire entered the Cup Series as a single-car team in 2019. Justin Haley gave the organization its first win that July in a rain-shortened race at Daytona International Speedway.

The team expanded to three full-time Cup entries by 2024. Hocevar gave Spire its second Cup win on April 26 at Talladega Superspeedway, beating Chris Buescher by 0.114 seconds in his 91st start.

Daniel Suárez followed with a win in the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 on May 24. That gave Spire two Cup wins in 2026 and three in its history, the team noted after the race.

Kevin Harvick Says Carson Hocevar Is His Own Worst Enemy

“He’s his own worst enemy, though,” Harvick said.

Harvick added that Spire knows how talented its driver is.

“It’s Carson Hocevar against Carson Hocevar as to how good he wants to be,” Harvick said.

Hocevar’s 2026 season ended early after the Nov. 1 race at Martinsville Speedway, where he repeatedly hit the brakes in front of Austin Cindric. He was 12th in points at the time.

Spire suspended him for the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with Justin Haley driving the No. 77. NASCAR then fined him $100,000 and docked him 25 points.

Hocevar called the suspension “an embarrassing day” for him in a statement.

He finished the year 14th in points with six top fives and 12 top 10s. His average finish improved from 21.6 in 2025 to 15.9 in 2026.

Kevin Harvick Has Backed Carson Hocevar’s Style Before

Harvick has defended Hocevar’s aggressive approach in the past. In June, he said on the same podcast that Hocevar should not change how he races.

“I would tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because that’s what makes him good. He’s got this ability,” Harvick said.

In September, Harvick said Hocevar needed to earn respect from the drivers he races against.

“Right now, he’s worried about selling T-shirts and all the things that goes with it. You have to be respected by the guys you’re racing against,” Harvick said.

Hocevar will return to the No. 77 Chevrolet in 2027. He signed a long-term deal with Spire before the 2026 season began.