Brad Keselowski’s cryptic social media update has added another layer of uncertainty to his NASCAR future, with the 2012 Cup Series champion hinting that progress is being made on his plans for 2027.

In a reply to a fan on X who asked for news, Keselowski wrote, “He knows changes aren’t permanent, But change is… Working hard, making progress. Will let everyone know what’s up when the time is right.” The message offered no details about his next move but suggested he is still working toward a decision.

The update comes nearly two months after RFK Racing confirmed Keselowski would leave the No. 6 Ford after the 2026 season. With most full-time NASCAR Cup Series seats already filled, questions remain about where he could race next.

Brad Keselowski Hints at Progress on 2027 NASCAR Plans

Keselowski’s latest message follows several weeks of uncertainty about his future. Since his departure from RFK Racing was announced, he has said he has multiple options for 2027 but needs time to make the right decision.

The Michigan native has made it clear that he wants to continue racing. He previously said he would “love to” compete for another three to five seasons, although he has also acknowledged that his next chapter does not necessarily have to involve driving.

Keselowski has described the decision as one that requires “soul-searching.” He remains interested in competing at the Cup Series level, where he wants to contend for wins and championships, but has also left the door open to other opportunities.

RFK Racing Departure Opens Door for NASCAR Return Elsewhere

Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing followed differences over his future role within the organization. The team preferred a gradual transition toward his competition and leadership responsibilities, while Keselowski wanted to remain behind the wheel for several more years.

The two sides reached a mutual agreement in late October, allowing him to pursue opportunities outside the organization. As part of the arrangement, Keselowski is selling his approximately 20% ownership stake in RFK Racing and will become a passive investor.

The agreement also removes restrictions that previously limited his ability to discuss driving or ownership roles with other teams. RFK Racing thanked Keselowski for his contributions and wished him well in the remainder of his career.

The 2026 departure ends a five-year partnership that began when Keselowski joined RFK Racing as a driver and equity partner ahead of the 2022 season.

NASCAR 2027: Could Brad Keselowski Consider Trucks or a Partial Schedule?

With most full-time Cup Series seats filled, Keselowski’s options for 2027 may involve an expanded program, a partial schedule, or competing in more than one NASCAR series.

He has not ruled out a return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he previously owned and operated Brad Keselowski Racing. He has also said he is open to discussions with any manufacturer, leaving the possibility of a future relationship with Ford or another automaker.

Keselowski enters the offseason with 36 Cup Series victories and the 2012 championship. His departure also comes as RFK Racing plans to field three cars in 2027, including Ryan Preece in the No. 6.

No formal announcement has been made about Keselowski’s next move. His latest social media update suggests discussions are progressing, but fans will have to wait for confirmation of where he will race, or whether he will compete at all, next season.