Carson Hocevar addresses the media after Homestead suspension.

Carson Hocevar addressed the media during a press conference on Friday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The driver of the No. 77 was suspended by Spire Motorsports for the NASCAR Cup Series season-finale after his actions last Sunday at Martinsville.

During last Sunday’s Xfinity 500, Hocevar brake-checked Team Penske driver Austin Cindric multiple times. The damage was severe enough to take the driver of the No. 2 out of the race.

In addition to his suspension, Hocevar was fined $100,000 and docked 25 points by NASCAR.

Key Takeaways From Hocevar Press Conference

Obviously, Hocevar said the suspension will have an impact on him because he is not racing this weekend.

Hocevar said it is OK when it is simply hard racing, but believes his actions at Martinsville do not fall in that category.

“Besides the obvious that I’m not racing, I think it’s important for everybody included that it’s defendable when it’s racing and that wasn’t really racing and just not really a defense for it. I think, ultimately, the line in the sand for all of us is let’s just keep racing, racing,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar realized in the moment on Sunday at Martinsville that what he was doing could face penalties.

“Probably before I started hitting the brakes. I knew it was like, ‘It’s a possibility for sure,’ but I took a percentage risk of that and clearly I didn’t win on it or didn’t come out looking good on it. It was kind of in my mind the whole time that it was a possibility,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar on Apologizing to Cindric, Justin Haley Driving His Car

Hocevar said he will not reach out directly to Cindric in an effort to apologize. If Hocevar sees Cindric “in passing” at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend, he might spark the conversation.

Hocevar felt that his team was owed more of an apology for his actions at Martinsville.

“If it’s natural in passing, sure. I felt like I more owed an apology to my team and stuff in-person and whatnot because I see them every day. So, I did all that, obviously,” Hocevar said.

Justin Haley will be the fill-in driver for the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet this Sunday. Hocevar admits it will be tough watching someone else drive his car. However, the 23-year-old supports Spire owner Jeff Dickerson’s decision to suspend him this week.

Because he is supportive of the decision, Hocevar said it is not as difficult as it seems.

“Obviously, it’s going to be difficult. At the same time. … I think Jeff made the right call and I’m a believer in it. … I have to own it and if I believe that’s the right decision, it’s not as difficult as it might be. If I thought it was difficult, then I would probably have it in my mind that it was unfair and you’re fighting within your organization,” Hocevar said.

What Led Up to The Brake Check, Why Hocevar Keeps Getting Fined

Hocevar did not feel the need to explain what led to the constant brake-checking on Sunday at Martinsville. All that matters, Hocevar said, is that he made the decision to do so.

“I don’t think it matters. I think what ultimately matters is I chose to make that move or strategy or decision or whatever you want to call it. … I think that’s all that really matters. I’m not going to sit here and explain every ‘why’ because all that matters is that [I] did it,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar has received penalties in NASCAR for previous actions, but it was not enough to get a point across.

After getting pulled out of Sunday’s race by Spire, Hocevar compared it to the “hand to the stove” analogy.

“Maybe the stove wasn’t hot enough. I keep putting my hand on it until it finally burned,” he said.

When asked if he got his “hands burned,” Hocevar said he believes so. Moving forward, Hocevar hopes for his financial sake and for the sake of Spire Motorsports, it is the last fine he has to pay in his NASCAR career.

“I think my hand’s pretty burnt. Hopefully, for my wallet, but also for my team and everybody, that’s the last fine I have to deal with,” Hocevar said.

Hocevar captured his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega last April. He made his first Chase appearance in his third full-time season of Cup competition.