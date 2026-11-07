Full NASCAR Championship Sunday Schedule at Homestead: Race Time, TV Channel and Events

The NASCAR Cup Series championship is finally here, and Homestead-Miami Speedway has a full day of activities planned before the green flag drops Sunday.

After a season of wins, setbacks and a hard-fought Chase, NASCAR will crown its 2026 Cup Series champion on Nov. 8. The championship race is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, but fans heading to the South Florida track will have plenty to see and do long before the cars take the green flag.

Sunday’s schedule includes driver autograph sessions, fan Q&As, a pre-race concert featuring Jason Derulo and the opportunity to hear from NASCAR’s championship contenders before they climb behind the wheel.

Here’s everything fans need to know about NASCAR Championship Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including the complete schedule, race start time and television coverage.

What Time Is the NASCAR Championship Race on Sunday?

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NBC will broadcast the season finale, which will determine the 2026 Cup Series champion.

For fans attending in person, parking lots open at 8 a.m. ET, while spectator gates and hospitality areas open at 10 a.m. The Fan Zone also opens at 10 a.m. and will remain open until the checkered flag.

The pre-race festivities build throughout the afternoon, with driver introductions scheduled for 2:15 p.m., just 45 minutes before the race.

Full NASCAR Championship Sunday Schedule at Homestead

All times are Eastern. The following schedule includes the day’s major fan activities, driver appearances and on-track events.

Time Event 8 a.m. Parking lots open 10 a.m. Spectator gates, hospitality and Fan Zone open 10:10-10:40 a.m. Austin Dillon autograph session 10:15-10:30 a.m. Connor Zilisch Q&A 10:30 a.m. Carson Hocevar autograph session 10:30-10:55 a.m. Connor Zilisch autograph session 10:45-11 a.m. Austin Dillon driver appearance 10:45-11:45 a.m. Ross Chastain autograph session 11 a.m. Pre-race pedestrian tunnel and grandstand crossover gates open 11-11:45 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series garage hours 11:15-11:30 a.m. Chase Briscoe driver appearance 11:30-11:45 a.m. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Q&A 11:35-11:50 a.m. Kyle Larson driver appearance 11:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. Chase Elliott driver appearance 12:15-12:30 p.m. Alex Bowman driver appearance 12:30-12:45 p.m. William Byron driver appearance 12:30-12:45 p.m. Kyle Larson Q&A 12:30-12:45 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders Q&A 1 p.m. Pre-race concert featuring Jason Derulo 2:15 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions 3 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race Post-race NASCAR Cup Series championship celebration

Schedule subject to change. Some autograph sessions require wristbands, merchandise purchases or advance registration.

Jason Derulo to Perform Before NASCAR Championship Race

One of Sunday’s biggest attractions will take place before the drivers even fire their engines.

Singer Jason Derulo is scheduled to perform a pre-race concert at 1 p.m. ET on the frontstretch, giving fans a major entertainment event ahead of the championship race.

There will also be several opportunities to see NASCAR’s biggest names throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Kyle Larson has two appearances scheduled, including an 11:35 a.m. driver appearance at the Chevy Display and a 12:30 p.m. Q&A on the frontstretch. Chase Elliott, William Byron, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain are among the other drivers scheduled to meet fans.

The championship contenders will also participate in a Q&A at 12:30 p.m., giving fans a chance to hear from the drivers preparing to race for the title.

Once the pre-race festivities wrap up, attention turns to the 3 p.m. green flag and the final 267 laps of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

One driver will leave Homestead-Miami Speedway with the championship trophy, bringing NASCAR’s 2026 season to a close.