Dale Earnhardt Jr. Signs 16-Year-Old NASCAR Phenom to Multi-Year Deal

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and JR Motorsports are betting on one of NASCAR’s youngest rising stars, and they’re making a commitment that stretches well beyond next season.

On Friday, Oct. 16, JR Motorsports announced that 16-year-old Tristan McKee will join the organization beginning in 2027, with a plan to move him into a full-time NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series ride in 2029.

For McKee, it’s another major step in a racing career that’s already moving at a remarkable pace. For Earnhardt’s organization, it’s a chance to develop a driver who has been winning championships long before most teenagers get their driver’s licenses.

JR Motorsports Reveals Multi-Year Plan for Tristan McKee

McKee will make his JR Motorsports debut in the No. 9 Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 13, 2027.

He’ll compete part-time during the closing portion of the 2027 season and throughout 2028, following NASCAR’s age eligibility rules. The plan calls for McKee to transition to full-time competition in 2029.

It’s an unusually clear roadmap for a driver who is still just 16.

“Adding a driver like Tristan to our organization for multiple years is a testament to how we operate as a company,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt-Miller said in the team’s announcement.

“JRM has always looked to help the growth of young, up-and-coming drivers and Tristan fits that mold. His accomplishments at such a young age behind the wheel speak for itself and I’m really looking forward to watching him develop and mature over these next three years while competing for race wins and championships.”

McKee has already given NASCAR plenty of reasons to pay attention.

The Williamsburg, Virginia, native won the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East championship with four victories. In September, he finished fifth in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol, becoming the youngest driver in series history to record a top-five finish.

He also won the Trans Am TA2 championship in 2025, becoming the youngest champion in the series’ history.

And he’s only getting started.

McKee Will Continue Racing for Spire Motorsports in 2027

The JR Motorsports agreement doesn’t end McKee’s relationship with Spire Motorsports, which signed him to a development deal when he was 14.

He is scheduled to compete part-time in Spire’s No. 7 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series next season, sharing driving duties with Carson Hocevar.

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said the move to JR Motorsports was made with McKee’s long-term development in mind.

“We’ve been really fortunate to be a part of Tristan’s development and felt that this next step to JRM was the best thing for him as we look ahead to the future,” Dickerson said.

“JRM has been the benchmark of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for years and I can’t think of a better place for Tristan to go and to learn from than with the best that the series has to offer.”

McKee, meanwhile, already has his first JR Motorsports race circled on the calendar.

“I can’t wait to get started at Bristol next year with JRM,” McKee said. “It means the world to have the opportunity to compete in one of their cars and I can’t thank Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley, LW and everyone at JRM and Spire for this chance. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can build together.”

JR Motorsports has not yet announced McKee’s complete part-time schedule or the full driver lineup for the No. 9 Chevrolet.

But one thing is clear: Earnhardt’s team isn’t simply giving a promising teenager a few starts. It’s giving him a path toward becoming a full-time NASCAR driver, with three seasons to make the most of the opportunity.