NASCAR Reveals Massive Undertaking for Tom Cruise’s ‘Days of Thunder 2’

NASCAR isn’t simply lending its name to Tom Cruise’s return as Cole Trickle. It’s building an entire fleet of race cars to help bring “Days of Thunder” back to the big screen.

More than 80 cars are being built for the upcoming sequel, NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell revealed during an Oct. 12 interview with The Wall Street Journal. It’s a staggering number for a Hollywood production, especially considering the original 1990 film required 60 race cars.

And while plenty of questions remain about how those cars will be used, the undertaking offers an early indication of just how involved NASCAR intends to be in Cruise’s long-awaited return to the sport.

The sequel, “Days of Thunder 2,” is scheduled for release June 2, 2028, with Anne Hathaway joining Cruise in the cast.

NASCAR Is Building More Than 80 Cars for ‘Days of Thunder 2’

For NASCAR fans, the original “Days of Thunder” remains one of the most recognizable racing movies ever made. But bringing Cole Trickle’s story to life in 1990 required considerably more than a few cars dressed up for the cameras.

According to the American Film Institute’s production history, filmmakers purchased 60 race cars for the original movie. Hendrick Motorsports helped build and prepare vehicles for filming, while NASCAR allowed two movie cars to participate in the opening 40 laps of the 1990 Daytona 500 before withdrawing.

More than 35 years later, the sequel is taking on an even larger undertaking.

O’Donnell’s revelation that NASCAR is building more than 80 cars represents a significant investment in the production, although he did not disclose how many will be used for racing scenes, stunt work or other filming needs.

It’s also unclear which NASCAR tracks will appear in the movie or how closely the sequel will follow the modern Cup Series.

Tom Cruise’s NASCAR Sequel Is Already Getting Help From Cup Series Drivers

The cars aren’t NASCAR’s only contribution to the project.

Several familiar names have already been involved in conversations surrounding the sequel, including Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carson Hocevar.

Earnhardt previously discussed meeting with members of the film’s creative team and offering input on how NASCAR should be portrayed. Hocevar has also said he’s been helping filmmakers, sharing ideas and racing footage from his career.

For NASCAR, the stakes extend beyond the box office.

O’Donnell has made clear that he sees the movie as an opportunity to introduce stock car racing to people who might not otherwise watch a NASCAR event. It’s an audience the sport has been trying to reach as part of its broader growth strategy.

The original “Days of Thunder” helped bring NASCAR into mainstream popular culture. Now, with Cruise returning and NASCAR preparing more than 80 cars, the sequel has an opportunity to do something similar for a new generation.

Whether those cars end up racing door-to-door on camera or serving another purpose behind the scenes remains to be seen. But NASCAR’s preparations are already well underway, nearly two years before the movie’s planned release.