NASCAR Drivers Make History With Record-Setting Moment at Phoenix

Before Saturday night’s race at Phoenix Raceway even got underway, six drivers had already made NASCAR history.

Taylor Reimer, Hailie Deegan, Jade Avedisian, Quinn Davis, Mia Lovell and Dystany Spurlock gathered for a photo ahead of driver introductions, marking a milestone that had never been reached in the ARCA Menards Series West.

For the first time in series history, six women were entered in the same race. The group also tied the national ARCA record for the most female drivers competing in a single event.

It was a moment worth celebrating, and one that didn’t require a checkered flag.

Six Women Make ARCA West History at Phoenix Raceway

The historic gathering took place ahead of Saturday’s ARCA West race, part of NASCAR’s October race weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shared video of the six drivers posing together before driver introductions, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

While the drivers arrived at Phoenix with different racing backgrounds, experience levels and expectations for the night, they shared something no previous ARCA West field had accomplished.

And the milestone wasn’t simply about participation.

For drivers trying to climb the stock car racing ladder, opportunities to compete at tracks like Phoenix are valuable. The one-mile oval hosts NASCAR’s national series and presents a challenging test for developing drivers.

Saturday’s field brought together several competitors at different stages of that journey, including Deegan, who has raced in NASCAR’s national series, and younger drivers working to establish themselves in stock cars.

A Historic Moment With a Bigger Meaning

Deegan was the most recognizable name in Saturday’s group, having previously competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and what is now the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

But the significance of the photo extended well beyond any individual driver’s résumé.

Reimer, Avedisian, Davis, Lovell and Spurlock each earned a place in the field, helping establish a new mark for a series that has served as a steppingstone for NASCAR talent.

The six weren’t there to race together as teammates. They were there to compete against one another, just like everyone else on the starting grid.

That matters.

The photograph captured a shared accomplishment, but once the green flag waved, each driver had her own race to run and her own result to chase.

There is no telling where their respective careers will lead. Some may advance further through NASCAR’s ranks, while others may pursue different opportunities in motorsports.

What happened Saturday, however, is already part of the record books.

Six drivers, one starting field and a new milestone for the ARCA Menards Series West.