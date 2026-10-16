Former NASCAR driver details crash that left him paralyzed.

Former NASCAR driver Shane Hmiel appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast for a two-part, two-hour long episode. One of the many topics discussed was the crash that left the former Craftsman Truck Series winner paralyzed.

On October 9, 2010, Hmiel was qualifying for a USAC Silver Crown race at Terre Haute Action Track in Indiana. Entering a turn, Hmiel’s car got upside down and collided with the outside wall, causing the roll cage to collapse.

Hmiel was paralyzed as a result of his injuries. While he has regained limited use of his limbs, he still requires the use of a wheelchair to this day.

Shane Hmiel Recalls 2010 Crash at Terre Haute

As recalled on “Dale Jr. Download,” Hmiel said he was not supposed to be qualifying on that October 2010 day due to a broken back. Prior to qualifying, the now 46-year-old wanted to hold it wide open around the Indiana dirt track.

Hmiel was confident in his abilities in his Silver Crown cars on dirt, often earning a podium finish in every outing.

Unfortunately, disaster struck on his qualifying lap.

“I was going to be good that day. I was going to show off like I did and Terre Haute was one of them places where if you ran fast, you could really pick up some time and I didn’t. I ran fast but I didn’t pick up any time,” Hmiel said.

Hmiel was airlifted to the hospital following the crash, clinging to life with severe head, neck, and back injuries.

Yet, Hmiel’s last memory was not the crash. It was a few days prior to that when he tested at Toledo and made a stop at a McDonald’s.

“We tested at Toledo; we were really good; we were fast, man, and I drove right to McDonald’s and I remember getting in the truck and leaving. I don’t remember from then. That was Tuesday, so that was like October 5th until November 17th, I was flying to Atlanta for the physical rehab at Shepherd’s Center,” Hmiel said.

Hmiel was in a coma for over a month. When he finally awoke, he vaguely recalls seeing his mom and nurses standing over him.

“It looked like shadows is what I remember now but it was my mom and some nurses and doctors. I was like, ‘Mom, what’s going on?’ I couldn’t talk; I had a vent, so I guess I just mumbled it. I don’t really know or remember,” Hmiel said.

Hmiel Said Drug Rehab Prepared Him For Life-Altering Crash

Hmiel was not competing in NASCAR at the time of his nearly life-ending crash.

A few years prior, Hmiel was banned for life from NASCAR after failing three separate drug tests spanning from 2003-2006. After his life ban, Hmiel entered drug rehab at Talbot Recovery Center in Atlanta.

Following his 103-day stay, Hmiel got himself clean and returned to racing, but this time in USAC. Hmiel became the first driver in history to win the USAC Triple Crown in the same season in 2010.

Hmiel had aspirations to become the next American IndyCar Series driver but his October 2010 crash dashed those hopes.

As difficult as it can be to push through after being paralyzed, Hmiel said his drug rehab made him strong enough to do so.

“Getting off drugs set me up for this or I don’t think it would be easy,” Hmiel said.

The one constant that has been there for Hmiel since the time of his accident was his family, he said.

“My family. My brother’s been there since day one. We couldn’t find good healthcare when I got injured. If you want to live alone and have a decent life, you’ll have healthcare. … I’m on medicaid. I live by the government. Taxpayers pay for me because I get $804 a month to live on and $164 a month in food stamps. That’s hard,” Hmiel said.

Every day, Hmiel’s family works around the clock at their family business to help provide for him.

It is that constant support system that helps Hmiel overcome the challenging obstacles that were caused by the accident.

“Luckily, my mom, my brother, my sister-in-law, my dad — all work for this company to take care of me. That’s what it’s all about. They all work 24/7,” Hmiel said.