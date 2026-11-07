Kaden Honeycutt Wins First NASCAR Truck Series Championship After Dramatic Homestead Finale

Kaden Honeycutt is a NASCAR champion.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season came down to Friday night’s finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Honeycutt entered with a slim advantage over Layne Riggs. What was supposed to be a championship fight between two of the series’ best drivers took a dramatic turn when Riggs’ night unraveled almost immediately.

Honeycutt, behind the wheel of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, claimed his first NASCAR national series championship after a breakout season that included four victories and a remarkably consistent run at the top of the standings.

It was a career-defining moment for Honeycutt and a heartbreaking finish for Riggs, whose championship hopes were dealt two devastating blows before the race even reached its halfway point.

Layne Riggs’ Championship Hopes Unravel at Homestead

Only 20 points separated Honeycutt and Riggs entering Friday’s 200-mile championship race.

And on paper, Riggs had every reason to believe he could erase that deficit.

The Front Row Motorsports driver arrived at Homestead with a series-leading seven victories, 13 top-five finishes and 988 laps led. Honeycutt, meanwhile, had four wins, 15 top-five finishes and 18 top-10 results through the first 24 races.

The championship battle looked promising. Then the race started.

Riggs, who qualified fourth in the No. 34 Ford, nearly spun on the second lap following contact with Nick Sanchez. The incident appeared to damage the rear of his truck, and he slipped backward through the field.

On Lap 15, his right-rear tire went down, forcing an unscheduled trip to pit road. Riggs fell two laps behind the leaders and finished Stage 1 in 34th place.

Honeycutt, meanwhile, finished the opening stage third, adding eight points to his championship total.

Riggs managed to get one lap back through the wave-around following the stage, giving him a chance to begin working his way forward.

But on Lap 44, disaster struck again.

A second right-rear tire failure forced Riggs back onto pit road for extensive repairs, leaving him seven laps behind the leaders.

Riggs ultimately finished 32nd, six laps down, a brutal ending for a driver who had won more races than anyone else in the series during the season.

Kaden Honeycutt Wins Race and Championship at Homestead

While Riggs’ title hopes slipped away, Honeycutt did far more than simply protect his points advantage.

He went out and won the race.

The TRICON Garage driver took the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway, completing a championship-winning performance that left no doubt about who would take home the trophy.

Honeycutt finished third in Stage 1 and sixth in Stage 2 before charging to victory in the 134-lap finale. He led 15 laps on his way to the win, holding off Christian Eckes, who finished second, and Daniel Hemric in third.

Ty Majeski finished fourth, followed by Stewart Friesen in fifth. Corey Heim, who won both opening stages, finished sixth.

For Honeycutt, the victory was his fifth of the season and easily the most significant of his young NASCAR career.

He entered Homestead with 2,403 points, compared with Riggs’ 2,383. Although Riggs had collected more victories entering the finale, Honeycutt had built his championship advantage through consistency, finishing inside the top 10 in 18 of the first 24 races.

That consistency put him in position to win the title. His performance Friday night allowed him to celebrate it in Victory Lane.

The championship also marked a major milestone for TRICON Garage, delivering the organization its first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers’ championship.

Honeycutt didn’t need to win the season finale to become champion. But after 25 races and a season-long battle with Riggs, he found a way to finish the year with both trophies.

There was no better way to end his breakthrough season.