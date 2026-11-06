NASCAR Homestead Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots For Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday for the final race of the 2026 season. By the end of the 267 laps and 400 miles of racing action, the 2026 Cup Series champion will be known.

The oddsmakers have an obvious favorite at the top of the charts. Kyle Larson, the man to beat for the championship entering Sunday, is the odds-on favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series championship race at +400.

Larson has a 67-point advantage over second place Christopher Bell and a 70-point edge over Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 5 can finish 28th or better with no stage points, or score eight stage points to clinch the championship.

Full NASCAR Cup Series Betting Odds For Homestead

Kyle Larson +400

Denny Hamlin +550

Ryan Blaney +550

Christopher Bell +600

Tyler Reddick +650

Chase Briscoe +700

William Byron +800

Joey Logano +1600

Ty Gibbs +1600

Chase Elliott +1800

Bubba Wallace +1800

Corey Heim +2500

Austin Cindric +3000

Josh Berry +3500

Ross Chastain +4500

Ryan Preece +5000

Alex Bowman +6000

Brad Keselowski +6500

Chris Buescher +7000

AJ Allmendinger +7500

Shane Van Gisbergen +7500

Daniel Suarez +10000

Erik Jones +15000

Austin Dillon +19000

Justin Haley +20000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Austin Hill +35000

Zane Smith +35000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

Noah Gragson +35000

Riley Herbst +50000

Cole Custer +70000

Ty Dillon +70000

Cody Ware +100000

Casey Mears +100000

JJ Yeley +100000

Chad Finchum +100000

Larson Enters as Odds-On Favorite at Homestead

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at Homestead-Miami Speedway was March 23, 2025.

That day, Kyle Larson drove into victory lane.

The Hendrick Motorsports star has two career wins at Homestead-Miami Speedway, coming in the fall of 2022 and last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400. With his dirt racing background, Larson often rides the outside wall closer than anyone to find more speed.

Simply put, “Yung Money” knows his way around Homestead.

With a finish of 28th or higher, Larson will become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. The 34-year-old out of Elk Grove, California will also be the first back-to-back Cup champion since Jimmie Johnson, who won five straight titles from 2006-2010.

Bell, Hamlin Seeking Max Points Day at Homestead

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are the only two drivers who could mathematically beat Larson for the championship on Sunday.

But it is going to take a lot.

Hamlin, a three-time Homestead winner, sits at +550 odds to win on Sunday. The driver of the No. 11 has finished top five in the last two Homestead Cup races.

To win his first Cup Series championship, if Hamlin has a maximum points day of 76, he needs Larson to finish 32nd or worse.

Bell, the 2023 Homestead winner, enters Sunday at +600. The driver of the No. 20 has a win and one other top five in the last three Homestead Cup races.

If the Joe Gibbs Racing driver can pull off a maximum points day, Bell needs Larson to finish 29th or worse.

Bubba Wallace Makes For Intriguing Sleeper Pick

While much of the focus will be on the championship battle, there is still a race to win.

Bubba Wallace, who is at +1800 odds to win Homestead, has failed to win in 2026. The driver of the No. 23 had a strong showing in the last Homestead Cup race, leading 56 laps and finishing third.

If someone can upset the championship contenders, Wallace could be the guy.

Corey Heim Makes For Exciting Longshot

For one more race in 2026, it could be Heim time.

Making his 13th start of the season, Corey Heim enters Homestead at +2500 to win. The 23XI Racing driver, who is set to move up to full-time Cup competition for the team next year, has taken the Cup Series world by storm.

Heim won two races this season at Naval Base Coronado and at Indianapolis. The driver of the No. 67 became the first since A.J. Foyt to win his first two career races inside of his first 15 career starts.

With nothing to lose and a trophy to catch on Sunday, Heim could be one to watch at Homestead.