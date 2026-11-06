NASCAR Insider Says Carson Hocevar’s Suspension Could Be the Best Thing to Happen to Him

NASCAR broadcaster Jeff Burton believes Carson Hocevar’s recent suspension could become an important turning point in his career. The former Cup Series driver said the punishment could help the 23-year-old Spire Motorsports driver understand the importance of professionalism and accountability.

Hocevar will miss the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway after NASCAR penalized him for repeatedly brake-checking Austin Cindric during the penultimate race at Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR docked Hocevar 25 driver points and fined him $100,000 for his actions at Martinsville.

Burton, who previously criticized Hocevar’s conduct, believes the consequences could help him return as a better driver and teammate.

NASCAR Suspension Could Change Carson Hocevar

Speaking during a USA Sports media availability on Thursday, Burton explained why he believes the NASCAR suspension could benefit Hocevar beyond his racing career.

“Not only as a driver but as a person, I believe the best thing that could happen to Carson is what happened,” Burton said.

He explained that losing an opportunity often helps people understand its importance and reconsider their actions.

“We don’t appreciate what we have until we lose it, so many times. And I have seen in this sport and in life where you get a dose of reality and it changes your perspective. And you can take that and you can go this way or that way with it.”

Burton also pointed to the support Hocevar continues to receive from Spire Motorsports. He referenced co-owner Jeff Dickerson’s public comments about the team’s commitment to the young driver.

“I think Carson has people around him that support him — Jeff Dickerson says we love him, we support him,” Burton said.

He believes Hocevar needs to maintain his personality while understanding the responsibilities that come with competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jeff Burton Explains What Hocevar Must Change

Burton acknowledged Hocevar’s aggressive racing style and personality but stressed that drivers must respect the standards expected at NASCAR’s top level.

“If Carson will take this and say, ‘OK, I can have a personality, I can be different, I can shake things up, I can test the system … But also I have to operate within, there’s a reasonable expectation of being a professional race car driver.’”

Burton added that NASCAR drivers should meet high professional standards without losing their individuality.

“This is freaking the NASCAR Cup Series. You should be held to a high standard. You should be. But you shouldn’t have to be like every other driver, you can still have your personality. ‘How do I do all those things?’ I think this could be the best thing to happen to him.”

His comments came after he had criticized Hocevar’s conduct and post-race remarks following the Martinsville incident.

Carson Hocevar Accepts Responsibility After NASCAR Penalty

Hocevar issued a statement after NASCAR announced its penalties, accepting responsibility for his actions and acknowledging the impact on his team, sponsors and fans.

“This is an embarrassing day for me. I let the people down that gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to drive a Cup car. I also let down my team, sponsors and fans,” Hocevar said.

He also accepted Spire Motorsports’ decision to suspend him for the Homestead race.

“I crossed the line with my on-track actions and gave Jeff and Spire Motorsports no option but to put someone else in the 77 car this weekend at Homestead. I’ll be rooting for the entire organization this weekend and look forward to coming back in 2027 as a better driver, competitor and teammate.”

Dickerson also defended the team’s decision, explaining that Hocevar’s conduct did not meet the standards expected at Spire Motorsports.

“The way Carson conducted himself at Martinsville doesn’t meet the standard we set for our drivers, team members or employees, and there are consequences for that.”

He added that the suspension did not change the team’s support for Hocevar.

Racing at the Cup level is a privilege, Dickerson said, and every driver must show professionalism when representing the organization.

Hocevar will miss the Homestead season finale, with Justin Haley taking over the No. 77 Chevrolet. He is expected to return to NASCAR competition in 2027 after serving his suspension.