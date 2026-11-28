Kevin Harvick has warned Dodge that its NASCAR Cup Series return could be harder than expected, saying the manufacturer may struggle to compete against established teams when it returns in 2027.

After more than a decade away from NASCAR’s top level, Dodge is preparing to return to the Cup Series with Kaulig Racing. Harvick believes Dodge should have proven itself in the Truck Series before making the move to NASCAR’s Cup Series.

His comments come after Dodge’s first season back in NASCAR with a five-truck program produced limited results. With AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon set to lead the new Cup effort, Dodge faces a steep challenge as it prepares to compete against Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

Kevin Harvick Casts Doubt on Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Series Comeback

Harvick did not hold back when discussing Dodge’s decision to enter the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. Speaking on his Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, he questioned whether the manufacturer had built a strong enough foundation in the Truck Series before moving to Cup.

“They should have figured out how to win a Truck race first before they went into this stuff, before they got into Cup. Now you’re just going to get your teeth completely knocked in.”

Dodge re-entered NASCAR in 2026 by teaming up with Kaulig Racing to field five trucks in the Craftsman Truck Series. However, the program struggled to produce strong results. Heading into the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, none of the five trucks ranked inside the top 10 in points. Brenden Queen led the group, finishing 14th.

Harvick believes those results could make the transition to the NASCAR Cup Series even more difficult.

Dodge NASCAR Return Faces a Long Road to Victory

Dodge’s last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series was 2012. Brad Keselowski won the championship that year with Team Penske, but the manufacturer left the series after the season.

Harvick expects Dodge to need several years before it becomes competitive enough to win at NASCAR’s highest level. Harvick believes Dodge could spend three to four years in the Cup Series before securing its first win.

He also pointed to Toyota’s early struggles after entering NASCAR. Toyota spent time developing its program in the Truck Series before moving to Cup, yet it still needed its second Cup season and 40th start to secure its first victory.

Dodge also needed time after returning to NASCAR in 2001 before finding success, adding to the challenges facing its new program.

Kaulig Racing NASCAR Cup Series Lineup Takes Shape

Kaulig Racing will anchor Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Series return with two full-time entries. AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 Dodge Charger, while Ty Dillon will pilot the No. 10.

Harvick praised Kaulig Racing for competing despite operating with limited support, particularly highlighting Allmendinger’s role in the team’s success.

“And I will say that Kaulig has done good with being on an island by themselves with AJ Allmendinger. They have done a really good job. A lot of that is on AJ. He’s a gangster. They lean on AJ to carry that thing. His back has to hurt.”

Kaulig Racing has enjoyed success with AJ Allmendinger, who won at Indianapolis in 2021 before adding another victory at the Charlotte ROVAL in 2023, following his arrival in 2019.

Dodge plans to reveal its new 2027 Charger on December 4 at the Snowball Derby in Pensacola, Florida. Competitive action is expected to begin around the Clash in February.

Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis acknowledged the aggressive timeline behind the project, saying, “Slow has never been part of Dodge DNA.”

Dodge will become NASCAR’s fourth Cup manufacturer alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. However, its return will require patience as Kaulig Racing develops new equipment, engineering relationships and a competitive package against established teams.