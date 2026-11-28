The NASCAR community is mourning the death of Autumn Smith-Wallace, daughter of former NASCAR driver Stanley Smith, who died after suffering a sudden brain aneurysm. NASCAR historian Brock Beard announced her hospitalization on Friday before confirming her death hours later.

Autumn had recently celebrated her birthday and attended the premiere of a documentary about her father’s racing career and his near-fatal 1993 crash at Talladega Superspeedway. Her sudden death has brought sadness to those who knew the Smith family and followed Stanley’s recovery.

Autumn was involved in the documentary project, which revisited one of the most dramatic accidents in NASCAR history. The news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from racing fans and members of the NASCAR community as the family mourns another devastating loss.

Autumn Smith-Wallace Dies After Brain Aneurysm

Brock Beard first shared news of Autumn Smith-Wallace’s medical emergency late Friday on X, asking fans to pray for her and her family.

“Barely one week after her birthday, when we celebrated the premiere of the video on her father, Stanley Smith, she suffered a brain aneurysm and is in the ICU. Awaiting further updates,” Beard wrote.

Hours later, he confirmed her death in another post.

“I regret to say that the update is a sad one. Autumn Smith-Wallace has died. My condolences to Delphia, Scottie, Brett, and the rest of her family and friends. It was a pleasure and an honor to have known her, if only for too short of a time.”

The news spread quickly across NASCAR social media circles, with fans and racing outlets sharing Beard’s announcement and offering condolences to the family.

Stanley Smith’s NASCAR Career and Talladega Crash

Autumn was the daughter of former NASCAR Winston Cup driver Stanley Smith, who died in December 2020 at the age of 71. Stanley competed in 28 Winston Cup races between 1990 and 1993, running much of his operation under the Ameritron Batteries banner.

His NASCAR career was marked by the devastating crash during the 1993 DieHard 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. On Lap 70, a multi-car accident sent Jimmy Horton’s car over the wall, while Stanley’s Chevrolet struck the concrete barrier nearly head-on.

Stanley suffered a basilar skull fracture and massive blood loss. Rescue workers pulled him from the wrecked car, and he remained unconscious for several days before undergoing multiple surgeries. The crash left him with partial facial paralysis.

Despite the injuries, Stanley eventually recovered enough to return to regional racing, although he never competed in another Winston Cup race. The accident also contributed to safety discussions and improvements at Talladega, including catch fencing changes and NASCAR’s later adoption of roof flaps.

Autumn Celebrated Her Father’s Legacy Before Her Death

Autumn was the youngest of Stanley and Delphia Smith’s three children, alongside brothers Brett and Scottie. She grew up around racing and remained connected to the sport through her father’s story.

Just days before her death, Autumn attended the premiere of a documentary chronicling Stanley Smith’s racing career and his near-fatal Talladega crash. She participated in interviews for the project and helped share memories of her father’s journey.

Friends described Autumn as warm, outgoing and known for her infectious smile. She also enjoyed bringing groups of friends to the track, where they were often seen dancing beside the trailer.

Her involvement in the documentary made the recent celebration of Stanley’s life and racing history especially meaningful to those close to the family.

No additional medical details about Autumn Smith-Wallace’s brain aneurysm have been released. Beard remains the primary public source of information about her hospitalization and death, while the family has not issued a formal statement.

Condolences continue to reach Delphia, Brett, Scottie and the extended family following the sudden loss of Autumn, coming only days after the celebration of her father’s NASCAR legacy.