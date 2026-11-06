NASCAR: Major Sponsor Returning With Denny Hamlin in 2027

Progressive Insurance will return as a primary sponsor for Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027. The car insurance company, which has been with Hamlin since the 2025 season, will have a larger presence on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota next year.

While not formally announced, Hamlin has stood firm in that the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season will be his final. The 45-year-old out of Chesterfield, Virginia is committed to the final two years of his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (2026-2027).

Hamlin ranks third in the points standings entering Sunday’s season finale at Homestead. He is 70 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson.

Progressive Returns With Denny Hamlin in 2027

Progressive Insurance will be back on the hood of Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota for 24 Cup Series races in 2027. The car insurance company is taking on a larger presence in what is expected to be Hamlin’s final full-time season of Cup Series racing.

Here is a look at all 24 races Progressive Insurance will serve as the primary sponsor for Hamlin:

Daytona 500, February 21

EchoPark Speedway, February 28

Circuit of The Americas, March 7

Phoenix Raceway, March 14

Bristol Motor Speedway, April 11

Talladega Superspeedway, April 25

Dover Motor Speedway, May 16

North Wilkesboro Speedway, May 23

Coca-Cola 600, May 30

Nashville Superspeedway, June 6

Chicagoland Speedway, June 13

Michigan International Speedway, June 20

Iowa Speedway, July 4

Brickyard 400, July 25

World Wide Technology Raceway, August 22

Daytona International Speedway, August 28

Watkins Glen International, September 19

New Hampshire Motor Speedway, September 26

Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 10

Charlotte Motor Speedway, October 17

Phoenix Raceway, October 24

Talladega Superspeedway, October 31

Martinsville Speedway, November 7

Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 14

One race that stands out on the list is Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 14, the final race of the 2027 season. If Hamlin maintains that he is not signing an extension with JGR, that would be his final race as a full-time Cup Series driver.

Progressive has been a primary sponsor for Hamlin since the start of the 2025 season. The partnership has seen success as Hamlin has wheeled the No. 11 Progressive machine to numerous wins.

Hamlin secured wins at Martinsville Speedway, Doctor Motor Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway with Progressive as the primary sponsor in 2025.

This year, Hamlin won the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover and picked up a victory at Nashville Superspeedway, both with Progressive on the hood.

Hamlin Searching For Homestead Championship Hail-Mary

Mathematically, Denny Hamlin still has a shot at leaving Homestead-Miami Speedway as the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

However, it is going to take a lot to make that happen.

Points leader Kyle Larson only needs to total nine points in Sunday’s championship race to secure the championship. Hamlin, who is 70 points behind, needs Larson to finish 32nd or worse at Homestead if the former has a maximum points day.

Along with Larson needing a poor Homestead performance, Hamlin will also need to outpoint JGR teammate Christopher Bell by four points. Bell enters the championship race second in the standings, 67 points behind Larson.

Hamlin is a three-time winner at Homestead-Miami Speedway but has not won at the track since 2013. Larson, meanwhile, enters as the defending winner at the racetrack after scoring the victory in the March 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400.