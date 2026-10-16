NASCAR Phoenix Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Phoenix Raceway this Sunday for the Freeway Insurance 500, the seventh race of the Chase. Atop the betting odds for Sunday’s race is an obvious odds-on favorite.

Winner of the last two Phoenix Cup races, Ryan Blaney is the favorite to win his third straight at +370 odds. The driver of the No. 12 enters Phoenix ranked fifth in the points standings, 80 points behind championship leader Kyle Larson.

Christopher Bell enters with the second-best odds to win +450. The driver of the No. 20 ranks third in the standings, trailing Larson by 51 points.

NASCAR Cup Series Odds for Phoenix

Here are the full betting odds for the Freeway Insurance 500:

Ryan Blaney +370

Christopher Bell +450

Joey Logano +600

Denny Hamlin +600

Kyle Larson +750

Chase Briscoe +800

William Byron +1300

Tyler Reddick +1300

Austin Cindric +1600

Ty Gibbs +1800

Chase Elliott +2000

Bubba Wallace +2800

Carson Hocevar +3000

Josh Berry +3500

Ross Chastain +4000

Chris Buescher +4000

Alex Bowman +4500

Brad Keselowski +5000

Ryan Preece +7000

Daniel Suarez +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Michael McDowell +20000

Erik Jones +20000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Austin Hill +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +35000

Austin Dillon +35000

AJ Allmendinger +35000

Noah Gragson +40000

Zane Smith +50000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Riley Herbst +50000

John Hunter Nemechek +50000

Cole Custer +80000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Why Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell Are Favored at Phoenix

Blaney’s record at Phoenix Raceway speaks volumes to why the Team Penske star is favored to win on Sunday. Along with his 2-race win streak at the 1.0-mile track, Blaney has finished no worse than fifth in nine of his last 10 Phoenix starts.

Phoenix Raceway has proven to be one of Bell’s strongest tracks, too. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver not only has two wins at Phoenix but has posted four top-five finishes in his last five starts.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin Both Strong Phoenix Contenders

While they might be as favored by the oddsmakers as Blaney and Bell, three other championship contenders have proven speed at Phoenix.

Two of them include Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin, who are at +600 odds each to win. Logano is a four-time Phoenix winner, two of them being the 2022 and 2024 championship races.

While the driver of the No. 22 does have four finishes outside the top 10, two of them 30th or worse, in between those two wins, Logano notched a fourth-place finish in last year’s fall Phoenix race.

Hamlin is a two-time Phoenix winner, with his latest victory in November 2019. The driver of the No. 11 has finished sixth or better in the last three races at the track.

One year ago, Hamlin dominated the championship race at Phoenix but fell short after getting behind on a pit strategy call.

Austin Cindric Enters Phoenix as Ideal Sleeper

In nine Phoenix starts, Austin Cindric has posted a best finish of 11th with four finishes below 30th. However, with his recent strong streak in the Cup Series, this Sunday could be the day Cindric adds his name to Penske’s success at Phoenix Raceway.

The driver of the No. 2 earned a second-place finish at Kansas three races ago and backed it up with a fourth-place result at Las Vegas the following week.

Despite ultimately finishing 17th last Sunday at Charlotte, the Team Penske driver showed speed by running inside the top five for a portion of the 400-mile race.

At +1600 to win, Cindric could turn his Phoenix fortunes around this Sunday.

Bubba Wallace Makes For Interesting Longshot

After getting caught up in a Lap 71 crash last week at Charlotte that ended his race prematurely, Bubba Wallace is looking for a bounce back on Sunday at Phoenix. At +2800 to win, the driver of the No. 23 enters Phoenix as a long shot.

The 23XI Racing driver has three top 10s in the last six Phoenix races, including a sixth-place result in the 2026 spring race. Aside from last week’s 37th-place result, Wallace has finished 14th or better in the other Chase races.

The Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.