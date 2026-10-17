NASCAR Phoenix Inspection Nearly Bites One Championship Contender

Christopher Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team faced an obstacle during Saturday’s technical inspection. The No. 20 Toyota failed inspection once, forcing the team to make adjustments before going through a second time.

Fortunately for Bell, his JGR car was approved the second time for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix. Of the top championship contenders, Bell was the only one who needed to go through tech twice on Saturday.

Christopher Bell Clears Inspection After Second Attempt

NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass was on-site during pre-race technical inspection at Phoenix. Seven of the top eight drivers in the Cup Series Chase standings got through on the first attempt with no issues.

Except for one.

“Of the top eight in points, only Christopher Bell car didn’t pass first time through. Larson. Hamlin, Briscoe, Blaney, Logano, Reddick, Cindric cars are good,” Pockrass wrote via X.

If Bell were to fail a second time, the JGR driver would lose pit stall selection for Sunday’s race. However, Pockrass reported that Bell was able to make his way through with no problems on the second attempt.

“Bell car is good on the second time. Other Chase cars going through for a second time: Byron Elliott Wallace Preece Buescher,” Pockrass wrote.

NASCAR teams walk a tight rope when getting their cars inspected for a Cup Series race. If the car fails a first time, NASCAR allows that team to make necessary changes for a second runthrough.

If the car fails a second time, that team loses their pit stall selection and the car chief is ejected. A third failure leads to larger consequences, including dropping to the rear of the field followed by a pass-through penalty to begin the race.

At a 1.0-mile track like Phoenix, drivers cannot afford to give up that much ground to start the race.

All Cars Pass Pre-Race Cup Series Inspection

Fortunately for the entire Cup Series field, NASCAR will not be dropping the hammer after pre-race technical inspection.

That is because, as reported by FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, all cars passed inspection on either the first or second runthrough.

“Update: Appears all Cup cars passed on first or second try,” Pockrass wrote via X.