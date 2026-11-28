The 2026 Snowball Derby will feature NASCAR stars, former winners and short-track standouts when the 59th edition of the race takes place at Five Flags Speedway from December 2-6.

The entry list includes nine drivers with NASCAR national series experience, adding more competition to one of the biggest Super Late Model races of the year. Josh Berry, Kaden Honeycutt, Ty Majeski and several other NASCAR names are expected to compete for the $50,000 winner’s prize and the Tom Dawson Trophy.

The weekend will also feature the Snowflake 125 and a special Dodge exhibition. Friday’s Dodge Sno-Brawl will give fans their first look at the manufacturer’s planned return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, adding another major storyline to an already busy race week.

NASCAR Drivers Headline 2026 Snowball Derby Entry List

Josh Berry is among the biggest names entered in the 2026 Snowball Derby. The NASCAR Cup Series driver has competed in all three national series and recorded five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins. He also earned his first Cup Series victory at Las Vegas in 2025.

Berry raced for Wood Brothers Racing in the No. 21 Ford during the 2026 season and is scheduled to join Legacy Motor Club next year. He will drive the No. 25 Rackley WAR entry in his third Snowball Derby appearance. His previous attempts include a 2022 pole position before a late-race crash and a 25th-place finish.

Truck Series drivers Kaden Honeycutt and Ty Majeski will also draw attention. Honeycutt won the 2024 Snowball Derby and captured the 2026 Truck Series championship after winning five races, including the season finale at Homestead.

Majeski, a former Truck Series champion, has won the Snowball Derby twice, in 2020 and 2023. He will attempt to claim a third victory. Derek Kraus, William Sawalich, Dawson Sutton, Jake Garcia, Luke Fenhaus and Cole Butcher round out the NASCAR-connected group.

Snowball Derby Winners Face Strong Short-Track Competition

The 2026 Snowball Derby field also includes several experienced short-track racers who have challenged NASCAR drivers in previous editions. Defending winner Stephen Nasse returns after claiming the 2025 race, while 2022 winner Derek Thorn is also entered.

Bubba Pollard will continue his pursuit of a first Snowball Derby victory. Derek Griffith is among the other pavement racing standouts expected to add depth to the field.

The Snowball Derby has regularly produced unpredictable results, with regional drivers challenging established national names. The 300-lap feature takes place Sunday and awards $50,000 to the winner, along with the Tom Dawson Trophy.

Saturday’s schedule includes the Snowflake 125 for Pro Late Models. Practice and qualifying take place during the week, with FloRacing providing live coverage of the event.

Dodge NASCAR Return Set for Snowball Derby Weekend

The Dodge Sno-Brawl will be one of the biggest attractions on Friday’s schedule. The celebrity Late Model Stock exhibition will award $50,000 to the winner’s chosen charity, with Tony Stewart serving as driver coach.

Confirmed participants include Leah Pruett, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, motocross star Brian Deegan and former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The event will also mark the public debut of Dodge’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series car. Dodge is preparing to return to NASCAR’s top division after leaving the series in 2012.

Kaulig Racing will lead Dodge’s 2027 NASCAR Cup Series comeback, with AJ Allmendinger set to drive the No. 16 and Ty Dillon assigned to the No. 10 as the manufacturer returns to the grid. The return will bring NASCAR’s Cup Series manufacturer lineup back to four brands, alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

The Dodge comeback also follows Ram’s return to the Truck Series in 2026 with Kaulig Racing, adding to Stellantis’ growing NASCAR involvement.