Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR Truck Series return has generated excitement, but Denny Hamlin is not convinced the veteran will immediately challenge for wins. Kahne is set to make his NASCAR comeback in 2027, joining Spire Motorsports for a full-time Truck Series campaign behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.

The 18-time Cup Series winner has five Truck Series victories in six career starts, but he has not competed full-time in NASCAR since leaving the Cup Series in 2018 because of health concerns. Hamlin believes Kahne’s long absence could make his comeback more difficult than expected.

He pointed to the lack of recent track notes, changes in truck handling and the experience of current drivers as major challenges. While fans expect a strong return, Hamlin says Kahne could need time to get back up to speed.

Denny Hamlin Raises Concerns About Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR Truck Series Return

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin questioned whether Kahne could immediately compete for the Truck Series championship after spending years away from NASCAR’s national series.

“I don’t know. He’s been disconnected from it for a while. I think it will take him some time to get re-acclimated to racing on asphalt. And not only racing on asphalt, but in the truck series, they drive differently than the Cup cars did the last time he ran those.”

Hamlin believes Kahne’s past experience could also work against him because current drivers have more recent information about the trucks and tracks.

“I actually think his experience will work against him because I think he’s been just so disconnected from the sport for so long,” he explained.

Hamlin pointed to Layne Riggs and Kaden Honeycutt as drivers with more recent knowledge of the Truck Series, including their track-specific notes and understanding of how their trucks performed in previous seasons.

“The most recent notebooks that those guys will have, Layne Riggs and Kaden Honeycutt will have the most legitimate and up-to-date notes, and they’re going to remember what their truck did last year. Kasey’s not going to have that.”

Kasey Kahne’s NASCAR Truck Series Return Draws Kyle Larson’s Support

Kahne’s NASCAR Truck Series return has received support from Kyle Larson, who was surprised by the announcement and welcomed the veteran back to NASCAR.

“Crazy. That was like the biggest news I think of the year. That was bigger news to me than Brad Keselowski and RFK split.”

Larson praised Kahne and said he was excited to see him compete again.

“Kasey is such an amazing dude and so cool. And he loves racing. He’s meant a lot to the sport. So I am pumped to see him run trucks again next year. And I think we all will be cheering for him a lot.”

Larson also revealed that Kahne’s return could influence his own racing plans. After previously describing Truck Series racing as “so slow,” Larson said he would consider running a race in 2027 if Spire Motorsports had an available seat.

“Hopefully, I don’t know what Spire’s opportunities are, if they have an open seat, but yeah, I would definitely like to run probably one next year and be a teammate with him,” Larson said.

Kasey Kahne Faces Major Challenge Ahead of 2027 NASCAR Season

After stepping away from NASCAR, Kahne spent much of his time racing dirt sprint cars. He is now set to make his NASCAR return with Spire Motorsports. He made one Xfinity Series appearance at Rockingham in 2025 but has not run a full national series schedule since 2018.

Spire’s Truck Series program has become competitive, giving Kahne an opportunity to return with a strong team. However, adapting to current trucks, building new track notes and competing against drivers with recent experience will be important.

Kahne previously said he could not turn down the opportunity after Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson approached him during the 2026 Knoxville Nationals.

His comeback will be one of the major storylines of the 2027 NASCAR Truck Series season. Hamlin believes the long gap could slow him down, while Larson’s reaction shows the excitement surrounding his return. Kahne’s ability to adapt quickly will determine how much of that excitement translates into results.