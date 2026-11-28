Several underrated NASCAR signings made a difference during the 2026 season, helping teams deliver major results across the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series. While much of the attention focused on championship contenders and high-profile driver moves, some quieter additions proved valuable.

Justin Haley helped Ram’s new Truck Series program find stability at Kaulig Racing. Rodney Childers played a key role in JR Motorsports’ five-win season with the No. 1 team.

Daniel Suárez also delivered a major result after joining Spire Motorsports, winning the Coca-Cola 600 and helping the team reach The Chase. These three NASCAR signings did not dominate headlines before the season, but their impact became clear as the year unfolded.

Justin Haley Helped Kaulig Racing and Ram Find Their Footing

Justin Haley’s return to Kaulig Racing proved valuable as the team launched its expanded five-truck Ram program in 2026. After Spire Motorsports chose not to retain him for another full Cup season, Haley brought experience from the Truck Series, Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

Ram faced a difficult first season back in NASCAR, with limited simulation data and a new operation still developing. Haley helped provide stability, recording six top-10 finishes and finishing 15th in the standings. He was second among Kaulig’s full-time drivers and delivered the team’s best result with a fourth-place finish at Bristol.

That result marked Ram’s first top-five finish since its previous NASCAR Truck Series stint more than a decade earlier.

“Obviously, a great night for everyone at Kaulig Racing and RAM and Stellantis,” Haley said. “It’s obviously been a tough year and it’s been a grind. Starting a truck team with five trucks is just insane…”

Haley also said the team had progressed from being lapped early in races to competing near the front late, giving the organization valuable momentum heading into 2027.

Rodney Childers Turned the JR Motorsports No. 1 Team Into a Winner

Rodney Childers’ arrival at JR Motorsports was another underrated NASCAR move that delivered immediate results. The former Cup Series championship-winning crew chief joined Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s organization after a brief nine-race stint with Spire Motorsports in 2025.

Childers oversaw the No. 1 Chevrolet, which Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch shared throughout the season. The team won five races, with Zilisch taking victories at Bristol and Watkins Glen and Kvapil earning his first three career wins at Indianapolis, Iowa and Martinsville.

Kvapil’s Indianapolis victory was particularly important after he reached the Championship 4 without winning the previous season. He later said that once he was fully paired with Childers and the No. 1 team, “it was game-on from there.”

Kevin Harvick also praised the move, pointing to Childers’ influence on Kvapil’s breakthrough and the young driver’s potential to become a future Cup Series candidate.

Daniel Suárez Delivered a Major Win for Spire Motorsports

Daniel Suárez’s move from Trackhouse Racing to Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet produced one of the biggest results among the 2026 NASCAR signings.

After Trackhouse decided not to retain him and Justin Haley briefly drove the car, Suárez brought consistency to the team. He won the Coca-Cola 600 in May, earning his third career Cup Series victory, Spire’s first crown-jewel win and the No. 7 entry’s first victory since Geoff Bodine won at Watkins Glen in 1996.

The victory came days after the death of Kyle Busch, Suárez’s friend and mentor.

“It really means a lot to win this race,” Suárez said. “I’ve always said the Coca-Cola 600 is my favorite race of the year because my family gets to be here with me. It’s been a very tough week.”

Suárez finished 13th in the standings, recorded a career-best 15.2 average finish and improved 16 positions from 2025, helping Spire Motorsports reach The Chase.

“If we were right now in January of this year, and somebody was telling me, ‘Daniel, this is going to be your season,’ the way it has been, I would have said, ‘man, heck yeah. I’d take that,’” Suárez said near the end of the season. “But obviously, now that we have been this strong for a while, we want more.”

These three NASCAR signings quietly helped their teams make measurable progress in 2026. Haley strengthened Ram’s new program, Childers helped JR Motorsports unlock wins from young drivers, and Suárez delivered a major victory for Spire. Their moves could prove important as teams prepare for the 2027 season.