NASCAR penalties in 2026 included a six-figure fine in November, when Carson Hocevar was fined $100,000 for brake-checking Austin Cindric at Martinsville Speedway. Six other rulings drew fines, points losses or suspensions across the year.

The ranking below weighs the size of each penalty and how long it lasts, using NASCAR’s penalty reports. Heavy has already broken down how several of these penalties shaped the championship picture.

Some of the punishments carry into the next NASCAR season. One team owner is barred from a 2027 event, and two Cup crew members will miss the Clash at Daytona in February.

Carson Hocevar Fined and Two Suspended Indefinitely

1. Carson Hocevar. NASCAR fined Hocevar $100,000 and docked him 25 driver points after the Nov. 1 race at Martinsville, citing multiple code of conduct violations. Spire Motorsports also benched him for the Homestead finale.

“Maybe the stove wasn’t hot enough yet. I’ll keep my hand on it until it finally burned my hand. It’s pretty burned,” Hocevar said days before the finale.

2. Chad Bryant and Steven Civatarese. These suspensions came outside the Cup Series. Crew members confronted Corey Heim after the Sept. 26 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville. NASCAR then suspended Bryant, the team owner, and Civatarese, a crew member, indefinitely.

Bryant was fined $2,000, placed on probation for one year and barred from the 2027 ValleyStar Credit Union 300. He must also complete anger management training. Civatarese was fined $1,000, and NASCAR penalized seven people in total across the weekend’s altercations.

Three Drivers Draw $50,000 Fines

3. Ryan Preece. NASCAR fined Preece $50,000 and docked him 25 points for wrecking Ty Gibbs at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3. The National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld the full penalty on May 27, leaving Preece 16th in the standings.

“Here’s what I can tell you: it wouldn’t have taken $50,000 and a 25-point fine to adjust that,” Preece said at Nashville Superspeedway.

4. Josh Berry. Berry received a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction for a separate brake-checking incident at Martinsville. Telemetry showed his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford slowing abruptly in front of Ryan Blaney.

5. Zane Smith. NASCAR fined Smith $50,000 for ramming Hocevar on the cool-down lap after the Oct. 18 race at Phoenix Raceway. Smith was upset over earlier contact, when Ross Chastain hit Hocevar and sent the No. 77 into Smith and Berry.

Crew Suspensions and Inspection Penalties

6. RFK Racing’s No. 60 crew. A wheel came off Preece’s No. 60 Ford during the Martinsville race. NASCAR suspended crew members James Price and Samuel Wright for two Cup events, the Homestead finale and the Clash at Daytona on Feb. 13, 2027.

7. Michael McDowell and Kyle Larson. Both Chevrolets failed inspection multiple times at Chicagoland Speedway in July. McDowell’s No. 71 failed three times, so he could not make a qualifying lap, started at the rear and served a pass-through penalty.

Larson had qualified second for the race. His No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team then failed inspection twice and lost car chief Jesse Saunders for the weekend, along with its pit stall selection.