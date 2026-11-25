Four drivers became first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners in 2026, after the sport went more than a year without one. Ty Gibbs started the run at Bristol in April. Ryan Preece completed it at Daytona in August, a week before The Chase began.

Gibbs, Carson Hocevar and Corey Heim were all 23 when they won for the first time. Preece was 35 and needed 249 starts to get there.

Three of the four went on to race for the championship, and the fourth moves into a full-time ride next season. Each driver took a different route to his first trophy during the NASCAR season.

Ty Gibbs Ends a 131-Start Wait at Bristol

Gibbs won the Food City 500 on April 12 in overtime, holding off Ryan Blaney by 0.055 seconds. It was the closest Cup finish at Bristol in 35 years and made Gibbs the 207th different winner in series history.

The victory was the first Cup win by a driver named Gibbs in Joe Gibbs Racing’s 35th season. Team owner Joe Gibbs, the driver’s grandfather, spoke about it in his postrace news conference.

“It’s a huge deal for us,” Joe Gibbs said.

The younger Gibbs went on to make The Chase. He ended the year ninth in points.

Carson Hocevar Wins at Talladega in His 91st Start

Two weeks later, Hocevar took the Jack Link’s 500 on April 26. The margin over Chris Buescher was 0.114 seconds. Before the next-to-last restart, spotter Tyler Green asked the No. 77 Spire Motorsports driver about lane choice.

“Winners choose front row,” Hocevar said on the team radio.

That victory put the No. 77 in title contention, but Hocevar never reached the final race. A $100,000 fine and 25-point penalty for brake-checking Austin Cindric at Martinsville were followed by a team suspension for Homestead, and he closed the year 14th.

Corey Heim Wins NASCAR’s First Race at Naval Base Coronado

Heim needed only 13 starts. Running a limited schedule, he outdueled 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick on June 21 in the first Cup race held at Naval Base Coronado. He led the final three laps.

“Just crazy. I hope I don’t wake up from this dream,” Heim said after the race.

Heim added a second win in the Brickyard 400 on July 26. In Victory Lane at Indianapolis, 23XI Racing competition director Dave Rogers pointed to the young driver’s approach.

“On Corey specifically, we’ve really got to tip our hat to his maturity and his discipline,” Rogers told NASCAR.com.

That run earned Heim a full-time ride with the team next season. He will drive the No. 67 Toyota.

Ryan Preece Takes the Final Chase Spot at Daytona

Shane van Gisbergen held a 31-point edge on Preece for the last Chase berth going into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 29. Preece took the lead from Zane Smith on the final lap of overtime, and NASCAR scored him ahead of Daniel Suárez when the caution flew.

The win was his first in 249 Cup starts and lifted him into the 16th and final Chase position by 17 points. Preece led five laps.

“I’m just speechless right now,” Preece said.

His Clash victory at Bowman Gray Stadium in February was an exhibition, so Daytona was the win that counted. RFK Racing, shut out of the 2025 playoffs, ended up with both Preece and Buescher in this year’s Chase.